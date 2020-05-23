Justice League Fans Now Destroying Their Copies Of The Theatrical Cut

After years of speculation surrounding the Snyder Cut of Justice League, the near-mythic unrealized version of the movie has finally been confirmed for HBO Max. Not only will it bring closure for both the filmmaker and the fans, but it will also conveniently help bump up subscriber numbers and general public interest for the upcoming streaming service, which was no doubt the driving force behind the decision.

By acknowledging that the two and a half year long #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign was one of the major reasons why WB eventually decided to relent, the news marks one of the very few times that any studio has bowed to intense fan pressure, with the notable and completely justified exception of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The continued rise of social media and coordinated fan campaigns with their associated hashtags have given certain groups an increased sense of ownership and entitlement over properties that they hold dear, leading to the belief that a petition or a targeted online attack on a certain movie or franchise will eventually get them what they want.

Kevin Feige recently described today’s modern internet culture as a ‘hell pit’, and even though the Snyder Cut has become a reality, it appears that Joss Whedon still won’t be escaping the wrath of the diehards for while yet. In fact, people have even started destroying their copies of Justice League’s theatrical edition and posting the results online, and you can check out a few examples below.

Wb forgive me but this hast to burn🙈🙈🙈🙈😬 pic.twitter.com/RkpcphdBae — Drizzd #I❤️ZS Green Lantern 💚 (@Drizzdhelpsrel1) May 21, 2020

A Liga da Justiça do Zack Snyder vai ser lançada em 2021. Eu:#JusticeLeague#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/QCR12iYKPw — Jonny Sales (GeekBarba) (@geekbarba) May 20, 2020

Of all the pointless things to do to celebrate the release of the Snyder Cut, this has definitely got to be up there. Not only are these people embracing the stereotypes associated with so-called ‘toxic fandom,’ but the studio end up being the only real winners. These fans have no doubt paid to see Justice League in theaters and then splashed out for the Blu-Ray only to destroy it, and then they’ll inevitably shell out for an HBO Max subscription to catch the Snyder Cut on day one, before opening their wallets one final time in the event that the studio eventually make it available on home video for the rest of the world to enjoy.