Zack Snyder Thinks Justice League Is His Last DCEU Movie

DC fans are gearing themselves up for the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League this week, after waiting years to see the director’s original vision get released. Obviously, given that Warner Bros. has invested so much in polishing up the Snyder Cut and is hyping up its streaming debut, there’s hope that the studio is considering inviting Snyder back for a Justice League 2, allowing him to continue his planned arc for the assembled heroes. According to the man himself, though, the Snyder Cut is his last DCEU production – at least, as far as he knows right now.

While speaking on Jake’s Takes, the filmmaker made clear that he thinks this is it for his tenure as part of the franchise, but he did admit that he never thought the day would come when this version of the movie would see the light of day, so he can’t really rule anything out.

“Listen, as far as I know, this is all you’re gonna get from Zack Snyder’s DCEU,” Snyder said. “The reality is I didn’t think we’d do this [the Snyder Cut release], but stranger things have happened. Let’s put it that way.”

This echoes what Snyder has said before about the chances of a sequel, admitting that he believes Warner Bros. still views the theatrical Justice League as the canon storyline and the Snyder Cut as just an additional bonus, meaning that they’re unlikely to give him free rein to complete his intended trilogy. Which means we probably won’t see Snyder’s wild ideas such as Lois Lane having Bruce Wayne’s baby actually happen.

If the option of more films in the so-called Snyderverse is really off the table, then fans will instead settle for the David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad, another DC flick that was heavily tampered with by WB. Maybe if Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a barnstorming success when it drops this Thursday, March 18th on HBO Max, then we could get some good news on that front. Like Snyder says, stranger things have happened.