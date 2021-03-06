Zack Snyder Wanted Lois Lane To Have Bruce Wayne’s Baby In Justice League Sequels

Zack Snyder’s legion of fans will defend him to the hilt, as we’ve seen on plenty of times already as the Snyder Cut of Justice League morphed from a fan campaign for a project that didn’t exist into a four-hour streaming exclusive that hits HBO Max in less than two weeks.

However, plenty of other folks have constantly criticized the filmmaker for what they perceive to be his fundamental misunderstanding of what makes DC’s roster of superheroes who they are, whether it be Superman snapping Zod’s neck in Man of Steel or Batman mercilessly mowing down reams of henchmen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, although Snyder has since explained the neck-breaking on several occasions, as well as claiming his Dark Knight never killed anybody.

Some leaked storyboards that were reportedly from the planned Justice League sequels appeared online before swiftly being taken down, and they claimed to offer up the revelation that Amy Adams’ Lois Lane would have ended up pregnant with Bruce Wayne’s baby. That’s a massive deviation from the source material to say the least, and while the storyboards are no longer available to peruse, in a recent interview Snyder did confirm that his plan for the future was to have Lois and Bruce shack up.

“The intention was that Bruce fell in love with Lois and then realized that the only way to save the world was to bring Superman back to life. So he had this insane conflict, because Lois, of course, was still in love with Superman. We had this beautiful speech where he said to Alfred: ‘I never had a life outside the cave. I never imagined a world for me beyond this. But this woman makes me think that if I can get this group of gods together, then my job is done. I can quit. I can stop.’ And of course, that doesn’t work out for him.”

Having two characters bond, fall in love and then end up as parents based on their shared grief over Superman sounds a little queasy if handled incorrectly, and it would have been interesting to see what the fans would have made of Lois and Bruce getting together and having a kid, given their staunch defense of both Justice League and Snyder’s overall contributions to the DCEU.