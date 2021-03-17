WB Reportedly Interested In Restoring The Snyderverse Thanks To Justice League Hype

If you thought that a line would finally be drawn under the Justice League saga when the Snyder Cut premieres on HBO Max tomorrow, then you’d be dead wrong. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign officially ends in just a few hours, but the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement has already begun.

The fact that the four-hour superhero epic even exists at all appears to have given the fanbase the idea that they can will further projects into development if they tweet about it loud and long enough, but we all know that Justice League 2.0 is a $70 million marketing tool to drive up subscriber numbers for Warner Bros.’ platform, one that they never showed much interest in making a reality until they realized they could leverage its mythical status for serious financial gain.

Snyder says he has no plans for a sequel, and he’s confirmed that the studio doesn’t, either, while he also admitted that Joss Whedon’s cut of the movie is canon and his isn’t, not to mention he’s operating under the impression this is his last hurrah with the DCEU. Of course, just because the man himself repeatedly says it’s not happening that doesn’t mean that rumors and speculation saying the exact opposite are going to quiet down, and insider Grace Randolph is now claiming that the SnyderVerse could be restored depending on how big Justice League hits.

Technically the SnyderVerse hasn’t gone anywhere, with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman still two pillars of the DCEU, although The Flash could end up retconning everything via the Flashpoint storyline. As for what the franchise’s immediate future holds, though, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the aftermath of Justice League.