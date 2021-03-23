HBO Max Will Reportedly Decide About Restoring The SnyderVerse Soon

From almost the very second Zack Snyder’s Justice League landed in the HBO Max library, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse began trending around the world as fans rally behind the filmmaker being afforded the chance to return to the DCEU and complete the five-film arc he launched with Man of Steel back in the summer of 2013.

Of course, studios are never influenced by fan campaigns despite the movement taking credit for the very existence of the Snyder Cut, and it wouldn’t be too cynical to suggest that the all-new Justice League would never have been given the green light if WarnerMedia weren’t fully aware that it would cause a huge amount of interest and surge in subscriber numbers for the costly streaming service they launched last year.

In a new interview, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff shot down any suggestions that the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad was a possibility, while also reiterating that Snyder’s time as part of the franchise is over, something the filmmaker has admitted himself on more than one occasion. However, insider Grace Randolph is still claiming that the SnyderVerse could be restored on HBO Max, with a decision reportedly being made in the next month or so.

As I’ve been telling you, the only path forward for #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is #HBOMax We should know if that’s happening in the next month or so… pic.twitter.com/ia8bX7e8Kk — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 22, 2021

It’s hard to decipher for certain just who would be in charge of making that call, looking at the structure of WarnerMedia. Parent company AT&T owns both HBO Max and Warner Bros., with Casey Bloys positioned as the streaming service’s Chief Content Officer, while Sarnoff oversees the film division’s output. It’s difficult to know if the platform could realistically put a Justice League sequel into development without getting the okay from the movie studio who own the rights to the characters, but we’ll no doubt find out soon enough.