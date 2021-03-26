WarnerMedia Reportedly Trying To Kill The SnyderVerse

The corporate structure at Warner Bros. being a mess is hardly an earth-shattering development, as the film division of the studio has been in a constant state of upheaval for what feels like forever, but it’s now reportedly causing some frictions behind the scenes in the wake of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

A cursory glance at the internet makes it perfectly clear that fans want the director welcomed back into the fold so he can finally bring that five-film story arc he kicked off back in the summer of 2013 with Man of Steel to a conclusion. However, Warner Bros. have reiterated that the Snyder Cut was all about closure, and not resurgence.

That being said, we’ve been hearing countless stories that HBO Max are more than happy to have Snyder continue his corner of the DCEU mythology exclusively on streaming, but there’s been pushback from those in a position of power, and the latest report claims that WarnerMedia simply want the SnyderVerse to go away and die out at this point, even though there’s still a separate faction within the company pulling in the direction of having it restored.

There’s an awful lot of red tape to be cut through before we’ll get a definitive answer on what the future holds in a post-Justice League world, and it’s all because there are too many fingers in too many pies. DC Films president Walter Hamada, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys and WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff all have skin in the game, and they can’t seem to agree on anything, and that’s without even mentioning what the top executives at parent company AT&T have to say on the matter.

Clearly, some of the suits would love for the Justice League buzz to fade away and never be mentioned again, but as we’ve seen over the last three and a half years, it’s going to be far from that simple and a whole lot more convoluted.