Alien Vs. Predator Reboot Rumored To Be In The Works

A lot of Alien and Predator fans were skeptical when Disney acquired Fox, because it was inevitable that both of the sci-fi icons would be rebooted knowing how much the Mouse House loves a franchise, leading to worries that the R-rated adventures of the extraterrestrials would be watered down for a wider audience.

The good news is that the worst case scenario doesn’t appear to be on the cards, even if both brands are in the midst of an overhaul. Noah Hawley is collaborating with Ridley Scott on an episodic Alien series for FX on Hulu, while 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is in the midst of filming a period-set Predator that he claims won’t be called Skull as was widely reported.

However, a new rumor claims that another Alien vs. Predator crossover is in the works, but that’s the beginning and end of the information made available, so calling it flimsy would be an understatement until more details are made clear.

In fact, the report doesn’t even know if it’s mooted to be a clean slate or a direct sequel to Paul W.S. Anderson’s 2004 effort and the dire AvP: Requiem, even though it’s hard to imagine the rebranded 20th Century Studios putting together another chapter in a mashup franchise that was ostensibly a flaming pile of sh*t for the majority of its existence.

Another thing to consider is too many cooks spoiling the broth. Do we really need Alien vs. Predator to enter development when individual projects are already in the works? Is the new Alien show connected to the Predator reboot at all? Will there be seeds planted for a future crossover? The answer to all of the above remains unknown, so don’t get too hyped just yet.