Alita: Battle Angel Composer Praises Fans For Their Continued Support

We’re closing in on three years since Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron’s Alita: Battle Angel hit theaters, and the fervent fanbase have shown no intention of giving up on a sequel. While they might not be able to will it into existence as they’d surely hope, their dedication isn’t going unnoticed.

The futuristic sci-fi actioner wasn’t a bomb, but it didn’t turn the sort of profit margins Fox would have been expecting after earning $404 million at the box office against a $170 million budget. Things were looking grim for a while when Disney acquired the company, with the Mouse House making it clear that giving the green light to an expensive and risky proposition was hardly at the top of the agenda.

That being said, the online campaigns did manage to see Alita re-released into theaters last year, while Rodriguez has teased that his continued association with Disney on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett could eventually lead to more Alita. Composer Tom Holkenborg recently addressed the continued outpouring of support from fans on his Twitter account, and you can read what he had to say below.

“One of the greatest feelings as a film composer is seeing how individuals connect with the characters I’ve helped bring life to. Perhaps no other film I’ve worked on continues to resonate with individuals as much as #AlitaBattleAngel seems to have! Ever since the film came out in 2019, I continue to receive messages DAILY about this film from people all over the world! What more can I ask for? It makes me incredibly happy to see.”

We’ve been inundated with rumors that feature length and/or episodic sequels, prequels and spinoffs could be on the cards, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the internet will positively explode in celebration should Disney eventually agree to resuscitate the Alita: Battle Angel brand.