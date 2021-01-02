Alita: Battle Angel Sequel Reportedly More Likely Now After The Mandalorian

Alita: Battle Angel opened to mixed reviews when it released back in early 2019, but it managed to inspire a devoted fanbase who haven’t stopped fighting to get it a sequel ever since. Based on its $400 million box office gross, 20th Century Fox probably would’ve developed a follow-up if it wasn’t for the Disney takeover of the studio. To date, though, the Mouse House has been reluctant to move forward with the franchise, but things may be changing, according to the latest intel.

As per insider Daniel Richtman, an Alita sequel may finally be happening thanks to, of all things, The Mandalorian. Star Wars fans will know that director Robert Rodriguez helmed an episode of the hit series’ recent second season and he’ll be following this up with The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff starring Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter which he’ll exec produce alongside The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau. That’s due out this December.

With Rodriguez now getting pally with Disney, Richtman has shared on his Patreon page that talks for a sequel to the sci-fi flick, based on the hit manga and produced by James Cameron, have “got even stronger.” That’s not a confirmation that more Alita is on the way, then, but it’s definitely more feasible now than it was before. Especially given Rodriguez’s recent positive reaction to the chances of a sequel happening.

It’s important to note, though, that this follow-up would very likely be headed for streaming and not a theatrical release. At least, that’s judging by both Rodriguez’s own comments and the fact that his relationship with the studio to date revolves around Disney Plus. Given that Alita: Battle Angel has such a hardcore online fandom, that’s probably the smartest way to further the franchise, too. Not to mention that previous reports have said that the sequel could take the form of a limited TV series.