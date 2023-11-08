All ‘Dumb and Dumber’ movies in order

If you’re in the mood for a silly buddy comedy, then there are few better movies to watch than Dumb and Dumber. The film stars Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey as dim but friendly best buds Harry and Lloyd, and was a massive hit when it was released in 1994, although it took almost a decade for the next in the series to come out (a prequel, too, so with a totally different pair of leads). Now, there are three feature length films in the franchise, alongside an animated series, so more than enough content to spend an afternoon laughing away.

If these Farrelly Brothers films remind you of a simpler time and you want to wrap yourself in a blanket of nostalgia, or if you’re new to the franchise and want to watch everything in it, then check out our list of all the Dumb and Dumber movies, in order!

Dumb and Dumber

The 1994 classic that started it all. Jim Carrey was already a pretty big name by the time this film came out, with Ace Ventura and The Mask both having raked in the cash at the box office, so there was plenty of hype around the film. His co-lead Daniels, while also a famous face in Hollywood circles, had previously been seen as more of a serious actor thanks to his other big screen roles and theater pedigree. However, he showed his range with an outstanding performance in what quickly became one of the hits of the year, despite some lukewarm critical reviews. Nowadays, the movie is seen as one of the best nineties comedies by many, further vindicating Daniels’ decision to dip his toe into the world of laughs.

The film’s premise is simple: Harry and Lloyd are two friendly but slow pals from Providence, Rhode Island, who sumble upon a suitcase full of cash. Thinking it was lost by its owner, they embark on a massive trip to the mountain town of Aspen, Colorado, in an attempt to return the money. However, the cash was actually a ransom for a kidnapping, and by taking it, the two friends find themselves at the center of a conspiracy, all while remaining oblivious to the danger they’re in. Great gags and Carrey’s classic physical humor are two of the biggest draws of this surprisingly heartwarming film.

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

This prequel was panned at the box office, and frankly it doesn’t quite have the charm of the original, mostly as Carrey and Daniels aren’t in it, so can’t carry what’s a relatively mediocre script with their far from mediocre talents. Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (a pun on a classic romcom) takes us back to the bumbling pair’s high school days, and over 85 minutes we’re “treated” to some predictable jokes, an excruciating romance plot, and some pretty dicey attempts at comedy that seep into ableism and racism (although it was the early 2000s, when a comedy movie couldn’t get made without punching down). On the bright side, we get a great Eugene Levy appearance, as he takes on the role of Harry and Lloyd’s corrupt principal.

Dumb and Dumber To

Daniels and Carrey reprised their roles as the slow-witted best friends two decades after the release of the original Dumb and Dumber. The film was announced almost three years prior, but suffered through a production hell for a number of reasons (at one point Carrey pulled out, and at a later time the studio, Warner Bros., refused to release it). Universal took over the reins, and everything seemed to have settled down, but then three years after its release in 2017, a U.S. court ruled that Red Granite Pictures, the production company behind the film, had used funds embezzled from a Malaysian government investment fund to pay for the film.

Sadly, the backstory to the third Dumb and Dumber film probably makes for a better movie than the final (so far) installment of Harry and Lloyds journey. This is another road trip movie, although this time the objective of the journey is to find Harry’s long lost daughter (or so it seems). The movie has its moments for sure, but if you’re looking for something fun rather than a sense of completion, we’d recommend rewatching the first.