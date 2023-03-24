All licensed music in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′

There’s many a thing that the John Wick franchise has come to be known for over the years. Perhaps the cartoony (but awesome) dialogue is what you think of. Maybe it’s the gratuitous violence, or the stunningly choreographed fight scenes, as Baba Yaga juggles ‘stun-locking’ three or more combatants at once.

Or perhaps, it’s the pulse-pounding music that elevates all of the above to a whole new level. If we weren’t sold on the film by the time we first heard the dance music in the first John Wick’s nightclub scene, we certainly were by that point. It just oozes badassery. Chances are you’ve recently finished up your viewing of John Wick: Chapter 4, and are keen to add a few of the film’s biggest bangers to your Spotify playlists, and we can’t say we blame you.

Below is a comprehensive list of all of the licensed music that supplements the film’s score, which was penned by Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard. Yes, you’ll be happy to know that Le Castle Vania makes a triumphant return in the fourth installment:

All of the music in John Wick: Chapter 4

“Nocturne No. 20 In C-Sharp Minor, Op. Posth.” – Lola Colette and Mark Robertson

“Osaka Phonk” – Le Castle Vania

“Delusions (Loop Of Thoughts Mix)” – Minako & The Lovebirds

“Wadou (DJ Mitsu The Beats Remix)” – Hunger

“Dreams” – Nero & Zhu

“Concerto For Strings” – Budapest Strings

“Ever Now” – Gesaffelstein

“Swan Lake” – The Slovak Rapid Symphony Orchestra

“New Tribe” – Powder

“Blood Code” – Le Castle Vania

“Wetwork” – Le Castle Vania

“A Long Way Down” – Le Castle Vania

“Les Amantis Du Dimanche” – Lucienne Delyle

“Nowhere to Run” – Lola Colette

“Marie douceur, Marie colère” – Manon Hollander

“Hate or Glory (John Wick Edit)” – Gesaffelstein

“Genesis (John Wick Edit)” – Justice

“Eye for an Eye” – Rina Sawayama

“I Would Die for You” – In This Moment

“Cry Mia River” – Mark Robertson

We’d be remiss if we didn’t make special mention of a couple of Le Castle Vania tunes that weren’t featured in the fourquel’s credits, which saw an amazing reprisal in the film’s brutal yet delightfully fan-serving John Wick Hex-style one-shot scene, those were “LED Spirals” and “John Wick Mode”. The aforementioned songs were awesome callbacks to John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 scenes. Many other songs from the preceding films were also heard, but we were particularly giddy about those, as we’re sure you are too.

Finally, you may be interested to know that singer Rina Sawayama, who made her acting debut in John Wick 4 as the Osaka Continental’s Concierge, Akira, penned and performed the film’s theme we featured in the above YouTube video, “An Eye for an Eye.” Her character arc was left a little bit open-ended, but we broke down how her quest for vengeance against Caine (Donnie Yen) ended up resolving itself.