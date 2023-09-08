All Stephen King movie adaptations in order of release

Stephen King isn’t the most successful writer of our time just because his books never seem to let go of the best-selling charts. Even by the sheer number of adaptations from his book, King is the unrivaled genre storyteller of the past few decades. And the best part of that? A lot of those adaptations are actually pretty decent films, with a few like The Shining and The Shawshank Redemption going down in cinema history as a staple of the medium.

When he isn’t busy weighing in on all sorts of drama in social media space, King likes to write books. He has written more than 60 novels, in a career that spans five decades, and since many of those novels turned into timeless classics, this was a ripe playground for the Hollywood content machine, ever in need of dramatic stories with a cinematic flair to turn them into blockbusters.

There have literally been dozens of attempts to adapt Stephen King, and indeed, if you look at the list we’ve accumulated below, you may see a few familiar titles yourself. Still, there are a lot of less popular gems for those who seriously wish to study King’s cinema, so let’s get to it without any further ado.

This is a list of every Stephen King movie adaptation in order of release. (King himself has written the treatment for some, but they’ve all been otherwise based on his published stories.)

1970s to 1980s

Carrie (1976) — Directed by Brian de Palma and written by Lawrence D. Cohen

— Directed by Brian de Palma and written by Lawrence D. Cohen The Shining (1980) — Directed by Stanley Kubrick and written by Diane Johnson

— Directed by Stanley Kubrick and written by Diane Johnson Creepshow (1982) — Directed by George A. Romero and written by Stephen King

— Directed by George A. Romero and written by Stephen King Cujo (1983) — Directed by Lewis Teague and written by Don Carlos Dunaway

— Directed by Lewis Teague and written by Don Carlos Dunaway The Dead Zone (1983) — Directed by David Cronenberg and written by Jeffrey Boam

— Directed by David Cronenberg and written by Jeffrey Boam Christine (1983) — Directed by John Carpenter and written by Bill Phillips

— Directed by John Carpenter and written by Bill Phillips Children of the Corn (1984) — Directed by Fritz Kiersch and written by George Goldsmith

— Directed by Fritz Kiersch and written by George Goldsmith Firestarter (1984) — Directed by Mark L. Lester and written by Stanley Mann

— Directed by Mark L. Lester and written by Stanley Mann Cat’s Eye (1985) — Directed by Lewis Teague and written by Stephen King

— Directed by Lewis Teague and written by Stephen King Silver Bullet (1985) — Directed by Don Attias and written by Stephen King

— Directed by Don Attias and written by Stephen King Maximum Overdrive (1986) — Directed and written by Stephen King

— Directed and written by Stephen King Stand by Me (1986) — Directed by Rob Reiner and written by Bruce A. Evans

— Directed by Rob Reiner and written by Bruce A. Evans Creepshow 2 (1987) — Directed by Michael Gornick and written by Stephen King

— Directed by Michael Gornick and written by Stephen King The Running Man (1987) — Directed by Paul Michael Glaser and written by Steven E. de Souza

— Directed by Paul Michael Glaser and written by Steven E. de Souza Pet Sematary (1989) — Directed by Mary Lambert and written by Stephen King

1990s to 2000s

Tales From the Darkside (1990) — Directed by John Harrison and written by Michael McDowell (anthology)

— Directed by John Harrison and written by Michael McDowell (anthology) Graveyard Shift (1990) — Directed by Ralph S. Singleton and written by John Esposito

— Directed by Ralph S. Singleton and written by John Esposito Misery (1990) — Directed by Rob Reiner and written by William Goldman

— Directed by Rob Reiner and written by William Goldman Sometimes They Come Back (1991) — Directed by Tom McLoughlin and written by Lawrence Konner

— Directed by Tom McLoughlin and written by Lawrence Konner Sleepwalkers (1992) — Directed by Mick Garris and written by Stephen King

— Directed by Mick Garris and written by Stephen King The Lawnmower Man (1992) — Directed by Brett Leonard and written by Gimel Everett and Brett Leonard

— Directed by Brett Leonard and written by Gimel Everett and Brett Leonard The Dark Half (1993) — Directed and written by George A. Romero

— Directed and written by George A. Romero Needful Things (1993) — Directed by Fraser Clark Heston and written by W. D. Richter

— Directed by Fraser Clark Heston and written by W. D. Richter The Shawshank Redemption (1994) — Directed and written by Frank Darabont

— Directed and written by Frank Darabont The Mangler (1995) — Directed and written by Tobe Hooper

— Directed and written by Tobe Hooper Dolores Claiborne (1995) — Directed by Taylor Hackford and written by Tony Gilroy

— Directed by Taylor Hackford and written by Tony Gilroy Thinner (1996) — Directed by Thomas Lee Holland and written by Michael McDowell

— Directed by Thomas Lee Holland and written by Michael McDowell Michael Jackson’s Ghosts (1996) — Directed by Stan Winston and written by Mick Garris

— Directed by Stan Winston and written by Mick Garris The Night Flier (1997) — Directed by Mark Pavia and written by Jack O’Donnell

— Directed by Mark Pavia and written by Jack O’Donnell Trucks (1997) — Directed by Chris Thomson and written by Brian Taggert

— Directed by Chris Thomson and written by Brian Taggert Apt Pupil (1998) — Directed by Bryan Singer and written by Brandon Boyce

— Directed by Bryan Singer and written by Brandon Boyce The Green Mile (1999) — Directed and written by Frank Darabont

— Directed and written by Frank Darabont Hearts in Atlantis (2001) — Directed by Scott Hicks and written by William Goldman

— Directed by Scott Hicks and written by William Goldman Carrie (2002) — Directed by David Carson and written by Bryan Fuller (re-imagining)

— Directed by David Carson and written by Bryan Fuller (re-imagining) Dreamcatcher (2003) — Directed by Lawrence Kasdan and written by William Goldman

— Directed by Lawrence Kasdan and written by William Goldman Secret Window (2004) — Directed and written by David Koepp

— Directed and written by David Koepp Riding the Bullet (2004) — Directed and written by Mick Garris

— Directed and written by Mick Garris 1408 (2007) — Directed by Mikael Håfström and written by Matt Greenberg and Scott Alexander

— Directed by Mikael Håfström and written by Matt Greenberg and Scott Alexander The Mist (2007) — Directed and written by Frank Darabont

— Directed and written by Frank Darabont Dolan’s Cadillac (2009) — Directed by Jeff Beesley and written by Richard Dooling

— Directed by Jeff Beesley and written by Richard Dooling Children of the Corn (2009) — Directed and written by Donald P. Borchers

2010s to 2020s

Carrie (2013) — Directed by Kimberly Peirce and written by Lawrence D. Cohen (remake)

— Directed by Kimberly Peirce and written by Lawrence D. Cohen (remake) Mercy (2014) — Directed by Peter Cornwell and written by Matt Greenberg

— Directed by Peter Cornwell and written by Matt Greenberg A Good Marriage (2014) — Directed by Peter Askin and written by Stephen King

— Directed by Peter Askin and written by Stephen King Big Driver (2014) — Directed by Mikael Salomon and written by Richard Christian Matheson

— Directed by Mikael Salomon and written by Richard Christian Matheson Cell (2016) — Directed by Tod Williams and written by Stephen King

— Directed by Tod Williams and written by Stephen King The Dark Tower (2017) — Directed by Nikolaj Arcel and written by Akiva Goldsman

— Directed by Nikolaj Arcel and written by Akiva Goldsman It (2017) — Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Cary Fukunaga

— Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Cary Fukunaga Gerald’s Game (2017) — Directed by Mike Flanagan and written by Jeff Howard

— Directed by Mike Flanagan and written by Jeff Howard 1922 (2017) — Directed and written by Zak Hilditch

— Directed and written by Zak Hilditch Pet Sematary (2019) — Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer and written by Jeff Buhler (remake)

— Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer and written by Jeff Buhler (remake) In the Tall Grass (2019) — Directed and written by Vincenzo Natali

— Directed and written by Vincenzo Natali Doctor Sleep (2019) — Directed and written by Mike Flanagan

— Directed and written by Mike Flanagan It Chapter Two (2019) — Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Gary Dauberman

— Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Gary Dauberman Children of the Corn (2020) — Directed and written by Kurt Wimmer (remake)

— Directed and written by Kurt Wimmer (remake) Firestarter (2022) — Directed by Keith Thomas and written by Scott Teems

— Directed by Keith Thomas and written by Scott Teems Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) — Directed and written by John Lee Hancock

— Directed and written by John Lee Hancock The Boogeyman (2023) — Directed by Rob Savage and written by Scott Beck

— Directed by Rob Savage and written by Scott Beck Salem’s Lot (2023) — Directed and written by Gary Dauberman

— Directed and written by Gary Dauberman

Say what you will about the man and his eccentric creative process, but his mark on literature and cinema is so far-reaching that perhaps no other creative will be able to match his impact, let alone imitate his success, in the near future.