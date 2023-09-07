Stephen King understandably compelled to weigh in after his arch-nemesis muscles in on his turf with plans to write a book

We'll go out on a limb and say it won't be a best-seller.

For the most part, Stephen King‘s social media tends to be a haven for film and television recommendations, terrible dad jokes, musings on the many mysteries of life, and an assorted collection of random thoughts that he opts to share with his millions of followers.

Of course, the legendary author is famously outspoken on a number of causes that he holds close to his heart, and he isn’t without an enemy or two, either. One of his most noted nemeses is conservative commentator Dan Bongino, who regularly finds himself in the firing line anytime he posts anything that ruffles the horror icon’s feathers.

With that in mind, it’s completely understandable that King felt compelled to weigh in on the ex-Twitter now known as X after Bongino revealed he was writing a book, muscling in on turf that the mastermind behind many of the spookiest tales ever told has made his playground for over half a century.

Attempting to go down the modesty route and beginning his hype campaign by saying “I’ve failed a lot,” King seized his chance to pounce by reposting the initial statement with the phenomenal addendum of, “Yes, Danny, you have failed a lot. FACT.”

There may not be enough cold water nearby to apply to such a scathing burn, but the mini-rivalry between King and Bongino is already well-documented as one of the Elon Musk-owned dumpster fire’s most consistently entertaining head-to-heads, and with the latter now getting into the literary business, you’ve got to imagine that it won’t be ending anytime soon.