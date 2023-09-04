Stephen King gets into the holiday spirit with an inspired suggestion for a topical slasher

If Stephen King writes anything – whether it’s a novel, novella, short story, or anything in between – there’s a 99 percent chance it’ll be adapted for live-action sooner rather than later, seeing as we’ve already seen dozens of his works brought to the screen with dozens more in development.

With that in mind, the easiest way for the horror icon to manifest his latest idea would simply be to write it down and get it published, because then the chances of it becoming a flesh-and-blood feature film would increase exponentially.

Image courtesy ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ via YouTube

Hopefully that comes to pass, because King has been getting right into the thick of the holiday spirit, and you can’t say that his suggestion for a Labor Day-themed tale of terror is so inspired that it needs to become a reality sooner rather than later.

How about a holiday slasher movie called SLAYBOR DAY? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 4, 2023

Would you pay good money to see a flick called Slaybor Day hailing from the mind of Stephen King? Of course you would, and there’s no point in even lying about it. What could it entail? Who knows, because all we’ve got to go on so far is a prospective title, but there’s enough in those two words along to make it something worth thinking about.

After all, you can barely turn around – and haven’t been able to for decades – without bumping into some form of film and/or television project born from the brain of the genre’s master of the macabre, so leaving it up to interpretation is already conjuring all sorts of fascinating thoughts.