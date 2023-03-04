The Creed franchise has been the topic of conversation as of late due to the anticipated release of the film’s third installment, Creed III.

The threequel follows retired boxer Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan, as he battles his childhood friend Damien Anderson (Jonathan Majors) for the heavyweight champion title. This comes after Anderson is released from prison for a years-long stint. Despite the film’s versatile theme of action and vulnerability, Creed III was heavily inspired by anime due to Jordan’s love for the Japanese animated art form; to such an extent that many scenes throughout the movie even referenced popular anime series.

From Naruto to Fullmetal Alchemist, what were the anime references and Easter eggs in Adonis’ room?

In a recent interview with Polygon, Jordan disclosed that one of the fight scenes featuring his co-star Jonathan Majors was inspired by Naruto: Shippuden. At the same time, the 36-year-old shared that the gradual development of Creed and Anderson’s estranged relationship stemmed from Fullmetal Alchemist and My Hero Academia.

Aside from those references, Creed III also featured a flashback, which displays Creed’s childhood and his love for anime as posters and other memorabilia are showcased throughout his room. The items featured in the room included a Robotech and Lupin the Third poster, a Naruto banner, and a Gunpla figurine from Gundam Build Fighter.

Further in the discussion, Jordan, who also directed the project, opened up about what it was like using his own experience from his own childhood to help make the story come to life. Jordan explained that although he had a lot of “fun,” he felt it was essential to take those moments from his life because it helped make Creed more “real and relatable” due to the similar life experiences that he and the character have gone through.

“It was fun. [laughs] You know, as an actor, you find ways to bring a piece of yourself and your reality to these characters and make them real and relatable as much as you can. At a certain point, Adonis was going through the same things I was going through, those same types of challenges. Exploring the idea of identity. Your blessings, your gifts, your survivor’s guilt, your impostor syndrome. The relationship between you and your loved ones, your family, your friends; with communicating and talking through your emotions. How do you deal with success? How do you deal with being in the spotlight and still retaining some type of normal life while staying grounded? All of those things, man. “

Later, Jordan added that stepping into the directorial role allowed him to inject a bit of himself into the character of Creed. In doing so, he was ecstatic at the opportunity to plant as many anime Easter eggs and references as he could.

“When the opportunity presented itself to craft this character who I am, in a sense, becoming, in a way that felt true to my own reality, it was a great feeling, man. Put those Easter eggs in there, put those anime references in there — let them see and feel who this kid was, and who he is now. This is where he came from; this is how it started. I had a chance to almost redo the origin story, essentially. That was a very satisfying and gratifying experience.”

To catch all the anime references in the film, check out Creed III, now playing in theaters.