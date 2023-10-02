All the great horror being added to Peacock for spooky month

Can you hear the faint sound of trick-or-treaters laughing in the distance? Or maybe you can hear the soft whisper of the chorus of Boris Pickett’s “Monster Mash” playing. Either way, it’s clear that the bone-chilling spooky season has finally arrived — and the horror-loving masses simply couldn’t be happier. From televised marathons of beloved horror franchises to civilians planning out their month to attend a variety of haunted attractions, it’s evident that the festivities have just begun.

With the spooky season officially kicking off, streaming platforms have purposely rolled out the red carpet (or black, if you wanna keep it extra spooky) on a plethora of spine-tingling content. But even before that, the majority of streaming platforms, both subscription-based and free, have harbored a strong collection of horror movies and TV shows. Of course, Peacock is one of the most impactful streaming platforms when it comes to horror, with the service hosting a variety of all-things-spooky — including a major lineup of full-length horror movies.

What spooky content is being added to Peacock?

Image via Universal

To fully celebrate the spooky season in a huge way, Peacock has added (and will continue to add) several eye-popping projects that will surely keep subscribers engaged. Here are a few of Peacock’s additions for the month of October:

Five Nights at Freddy’s (streaming Oct. 27)

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams (streaming Oct. 13)

Chucky season 3 (streaming Oct. 5)

Wolf Like Me season 2 (streaming Oct. 19)

Most of these projects are set to debut in the middle-to-end of October, of course, when the spooky season is fully at its peak. The only exception is the third season of Don Mancini’s Chucky series, which is set to stream on Peacock the day after it initially premieres on both Syfy and the USA Network on Oct. 4.