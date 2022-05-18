If there are two inescapable truths, it’s time and Funko Pops! That’s particularly true when Halloween’s creeping up on us.

It might feel a little late, but Funkoween 2022 is Funko’s helpful way of telling us that we’re halfway to All Hallow’s Eve. That may be a scary fact for some of us, but for fans of the pop culture collectibles, it’s one of the year’s highlights ⏤ a multi-day event revealing the freshest and scariest new Funko Pops!

This is Funko’s third Funkoween event. While it has a lower profile than 2021’s, running three days compared to last year’s five, it’s bound to be just as popular with collectors.

Previous Funkoweens have brought us exclusive waves from movies like The Craft, Zombieland, and Killer Klowns from Outer Space. In 2022, the event revealed classic Universal Horror monsters and a variant Stephen King pop holding a red balloon. Who doesn’t want that staring down at them from a bookshelf? In 2021, the event brought us a wave of adorably mean Disney villains and a memorable Jaws Movie Moment.

We expect icons from horror movies, TV, and video games to pack out the event this year, including new variants and new designs for some iconic characters. Every Funko Pop! announced is scheduled to release in the months leading up to Halloween, but many will be instantly available to preorder from leading retailers. Keep an eye out for exclusives you’ll have to hunt down from specific stores.

Funkoween 2022 begins on May 17 and runs through to the 19th. We’ll keep this page updated with the latest announcements and brand new Pops that will be flying off of shelves soon.

May 17: Funkoween 2022 Day 1

Jujutsu Kaisen

The flagship announcement on the first day was confirmation that the popular supernatural anime Jujutsu Kaisen was finally arriving in Funko Pop! form, making the perfect way to prepare for the second season due to land in 2023. Pops that will be a part of the full set include:

Sukuna Funko Pop (Deluxe)

Megumi and Divine Dog

Itadori Black Flash

Mahito

Nobara

Gojo

Yuji With Sukuna (Hot Topic Exclusive)

Itadori with Tsukamoto Doll (FYE Exclusive)

Gojo (Hollow Purple – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive, Cursed Technique Reversal: Red – BoxLunch Exclusive)

Sukuna with Heart (Galactic Toys Exclusive)

Mahito with New Arms (BAM Exclusive)

Sonic the Hedgehog: Werehog (Hot Topic Exclusive)

As Sonic enjoys another run around movie theaters, Funko revealed this adorably scary edition of the hedgehog after taking a dose of Dark Gaia’s energy in Sonic Unleashed.

Harry Potter: Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore with The Mirror of Erised Pop Moment (Amazon Exclusive)

This Movie Moment captures the moment when Dumbledore showed Harry the magical mirror that could, as its name suggested, show the “deepest, most desperate desire of our hearts.” The “reflection” is an adorable touch.

Hocus Pocus: Sanderson Sisters I Put a Spell On You Movie Moment Pop Figures (Spirit Halloween Exclusive)

Another Movie Moment, this time riding on the broomstick of Hocus Pocus’ enduring popularity. Stunningly captured, this collector set includes Winifred, Sarah and Mary Pops in a singing exclusive.

Trick ‘r Treat

Another movie icon making its way to the Funkoverse this Halloween is Sam, the iconic spirit of Halloween famous from the 2007 horror movie Trick ‘r Treat. The two new Pops in this set include:

Sam

Sam with Lollipop

Sally Face

The boy with the prosthetic face has made it to the Funkoverse before, but this Halloween offers a chance to expand your collection. This Funkoween has revealed a wave of characters taken from the indie video game initially released in five chapters between 2016 and 2019. A highlight is the blood-splattered main character. The full set includes:

Sal Fischer

Ashley

Larry

Leprechaun: Leprechaun (Bloody – Amazon Exclusive, Glow – FYE Exclusive)

As talk of a reboot of the horror franchise grows at Lionsgate, the icon finally gets to menace in Pop form. Not the first Leprechaun to make it to the Funkoverse ⏤ there’s even a Lucky Charms pop ⏤ but this is the horror original.

The Silence of the Lambs: Hannibal Lecter

The 1991 version of Hannibal Lecter returns to Pop form for the first time in three years. This may be his most disturbing look yet ⏤ suave and calm in his hospital, as chilling as it is collectible.

Also announced

Additions to the Funko Pop! Loungefly range includes pins based on popular franchises and ⏤ keeping the magic going ⏤ a Hocus Pocus-themed team card game:

Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits card game

Funko Pop Pins (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Child’s Play, Gremlins)

May 18th — Funkoween 2022 Day 2

Hunter x Hunter

The smash-hit Hunter x Hunter returns to Funko Pop! with a new wave. This is shaping up to be a great Funkoween for manga and anime, and Hunter x Hunter fans will be particularly pleased to see this new wave nearly half a decade since the last chapter of the saga was released. A new Pop! Moment scene is bound to be popular in a new collection that includes:

Komugi

Killua Zoldyck

Pitous

Bisky

Kite

Netero

Mereum vs Komugi (Pop! Moment)

Komugi (w/chase – Hot Topic Exclusive)

Kurapika Scarlet Eyes with Chain (FYE Exclusive)

Meruem (Chalice Collectibles Exclusive)

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Can it be a Funkoween without some new offerings from the imagination of Tim Burton and Henry Selick? It’s a colorful return for the animated classic that brought us the festive side of Halloween. There are eye-catching Soda vinyls and plushes to go with regular pops and two new bright and horrific jumbo pops of Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie.

The black light means the set’s vivid colors really pop under a black light bulb. This massive wave includes:

Zero (Blacklight – Walmart Exclusive)

Jack Snake Funko Pop (Black light – Hot Topic Exclusive)

Jack Skellington Scary Face (Black light – GameStop Exclusive)

Jack Snake SODA (Blacklight – Hot Topic Exclusive

Jack Blacklight SODA

Sally Blacklight SODA

Mayor Blacklight SODA

Oogie Boogie Blacklight SODA

Jack Funko Pop (Black light)

Sally Funko Pop (Black light)

Mayor Funko Pop (Black light)

Oogie Boogie Funko Pop (Black light)

Zero Funko Pop (Black light)

The Nightmare Before Christmas 5-Pack (black-light – Walmart Exclusive)

Jack and Zero Jumbo Funko Pop (Blacklight)

Oogie Boogie Jumbo Funko Pop (Blacklight)

Jack Funko Pop Plush (Black light)

Sally Funko Pop Plush (Black light)

Oogie Boogie Funko Pop Plush (Black light)

Zero Funko Pop Plush (Black light)

Added Nightmare

If you’d prefer something smaller, The Nightmare Before Christmas keychains are just as eye-catching, and perfect for a shelf is the exclusive VHS cover featuring a Jack pop. Following Funko’s Halloween countdown calendar, a new Nightmare version will cast a black light over your advent (which is what every fan wants).

Jack Funko Pop Keychain (Black light)

Sally Funko Pop Keychain (Black light)

Oogie Boogie Funko Pop Keychain (Black light)

Zero Funko Pop Keychain (Black light)

The Nightmare Before Christmas VHS Cover (Amazon Exclusive)

The Nightmare Before Christmas Pocket Pop Advent Calendar (Black light)

May 19th — Funkoween 2022 Day 3

