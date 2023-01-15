All upcoming Blumhouse movies releasing in 2023 and beyond

The New Year has just arrived, and Blumhouse Productions has done it again. The studio broke through the January doldrums to release M3GAN, and it’s already a smash hit with moviegoers and promises to only grow as word spreads about its warped, bloody take on artificial intelligence.

At this point, there is no argument that Blumhouse is the biggest force in modern popcorn horror, consistently bringing us the best the genre has to offer. Last year alone, they released such hits as The Black Phone and Halloween Ends as well as a handful of other excellent entries into the horror/supernatural genre.

Putting the Blum in Blumhouse is Jason Blum, who made such a name for himself as a young producer that he was given the keys to his very own studio. What launched his career was a little movie called Paranormal Activity, which made a whopping $193.4 million on a budget of less than $500,000. Since then he has continued to churn out hit after hit, often working on films with small budgets that become hugely profitable. That, of course, includes a number of movies that have birthed cinematic universes all their own, including Insidious, Sinister, and The Purge.

When Blumhouse makes a movie, people pay attention, and the studio has some killer projects on the schedule. As such, we’ve compiled a list of all the upcoming films, including some high profile installments of some legendary horror series.

There’s Something Wrong with the Children (Jan. 17)

We don’t have to wait long for the next movie from Blumhouse Productions. This upcoming horror feature is coming straight to VOD and is directed by horror vet Roxanne Benjamin, who helmed 2019’s Body at Brighton Rock and produced the first two installments of the V/H/S series. There’s Something Wrong with the Children will star Alisha Wainwright, Zach Gilford, Amanda Crew and features such lovable horror tropes as ominous woods and creepy children.

Insidious: Fear the Dark (July 7)

Insidious: Fear the Dark is yet another welcomed installment in the franchise and is meant as a direct sequel to 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2. This time, however, the film is directed by the movie’s star, Patrick Wilson, in what will be his directorial debut. He will also once again star opposite Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert and Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert, who heads off to college only to be visited by some old demons.

They Listen (Aug. 25)

John Cho and Katherine Waterston will star in Sony-Blumhouse-Depth of Field’s horror film ‘They Listen,’ directed by Chris Weitz.



(https://t.co/qaW4rQtFi1) pic.twitter.com/1EdGGPolL9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 16, 2022

Little is known about They Listen‘s plot, but considering its cast and behind-the-scenes talent, it definitely appears to be something to keep an eye on. Starring John Cho (Searching, Harold & Kumar) and Katherine Waterson (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and directed by Hollywood veteran Chris Weitz, known best for comedies like American Pie and About A Boy, They Listen is set to his theaters at the end of the summer and could be a big splash for Blumhouse.

The Exorcist (Oct. 23)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Now this one is certainly a big deal. Few movies are more synonymous with horror history than The Exorcist. Alhough some of the sequels are forgettable to be sure, a new installment in the series is always big news and, boy, is this one promising. Directed by David Gordon Green, who recently wrapped up his excellent Halloween trilogy, this film is set to be the first in a new trilogy set within The Exorcist universe. Little is known about the plot, but you can bet this will be a box office smash, especially given its Halloween-timed release date. So far, Leslie Odom Jr. (Glass Onion), Ellen Burstyn, and Ann Dowd have been cast, but keep on the lookout for further announcements concerning this highly anticipated movie.

Night Swim (Jan. 19, 2024)

Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon have been cast in ‘NIGHT SWIM’ with Bryce McGuire set to direct for Blumhouse.



The supernatural thriller focuses on a hidden source of terror found in an iconic backyard swimming pool.



The film releases on January 19, 2024 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/F5zSIpIwPo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2023

Announced just last week, Night Swim has some exciting talent involved, including stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon. Russell, the son of Hollywood superstars Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, has spent the last few years making a name for himself as an excellent actor in his own right after turning heads as John Walker in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Meanwhile Condon is coming off the success of her performance in 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (TBA)

Image via ScottGames

As we know from recent events, video game adaptations may be the next source of intellectual properties to be mined for content. Five Night’s at Freddy’s, based on the massively popular horror video game of the same name, is one that has been kicking around for a while, but now it seems set to be released sometime in the next few years. Jason Blum himself recently announced that Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be involved in bringing the terrifying animatronic bear to life on the big screen. Little else is known about the project, but we do know that it will be directed by relative newcomer Emma Tammi.

House of Spoils (TBA)

Barbie Ferreira joins Ariana DeBose in ‘House of Spoils,’ Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy’s psychological thriller from Prime Video & Blumhouse.



It follows a chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant, where she battles the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner. pic.twitter.com/aVb7d9trZo — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 29, 2022

This upcoming supernatural horror flick—starring Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, and Arian Moayed—centers on a chef and her struggles in opening her first restaurant. Being a Blumhouse movie, normal kitchen insanity is not the only adversity the chef will battle as she attempts to make her dream a reality. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy are set to direct, and this will be their second film after 2019’s dark comedy Blow The Man Down.

Totally Killer (TBA)

Olivia Holt, Kiernan Shipka, Julie Bowen & Randall Park Are “Totally Killer” In Prime Video & Blumhouse Slasher Comedy https://t.co/Gw6qAaR68A — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 12, 2022

Sometimes you want to be pinned to the edge of your seat ready to erupt into a blood-curdling scream at any moment, and sometimes you want to chuckle at a well-executed kill. Totally Killer appears to be the latter as this slasher comedy comes from director Nahnatchka Khan, who has worked on such projects as Young Rock and You Will Always Be My Maybe. Totally Killer will star Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, and Randall Park and involves time travel and serial killers. What more could you want?

Unseen (TBA)

This upcoming thriller hinges on an intriguing twist involving a blind woman who elicits help from a gas station clerk forced to help guide her via video call. The execution of such a concept will be up to first-time director Yoko Okumura and writers Salvatore Cardoni and Brian Rawlins.