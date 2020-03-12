Avengers Campus Will Feature An All-New Iron Man Suit

As reported by Good Morning America, Disneyland’s upcoming Avengers Campus add-on will feature the debut of a brand new Iron Man suit called Mark 80.

Tony Stark donned the Mark 50 in Avengers: Infinity War before sporting the upgraded Mark 85 in Avengers: Endgame, so it stands to reason that the Mark 80 suit is simply a slight downgrade from the latter. We don’t have the slightest clue what the new suit will look like yet, but it’s sure to be at least as cool as the many other iterations Stark has built thus far.

Avengers Campus, launching on July 18th, 2020, is a Marvel-themed addition to some of Disney’s popular theme parks where guests get a chance to meet many of their favorite Marvel heroes and be trained to join their squad for an afternoon. Some of the attractions lined up include “Doctor Strange: Journey into the Mystic Arts”, “Avengers Quinjet Experience,”and “Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.”

Tony Stark’s very own protege Peter Parker will be the star of the latter attraction, a ride that will see Spider-Man showing off the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) to eight guests who will pretend to be inventors. But when spider-bots get unleashed, the hero has to request assistance from the action-ready passengers to fight them off and save the day.

Unfortunately, Tony Stark’s death at the end of Endgame left a big hole in all of our lives and an even bigger one in the Avengers lineup. However, the billionaire playboy philanthropist may cameo in the upcoming prequel film Black Widow on May 1st, 2020. Gamers, meanwhile, will be delighted to hear that Iron Man VR is coming two weeks later on May 15th exclusively for the PS4. You may not even have to wait long to get your first taste of what it’s like to take to the skies – a demo is reportedly on the way.