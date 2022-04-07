Ally Sheedy doesn’t think a ‘Breakfast Club’ reunion will ever happen

John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club memorably depicted what it meant to be a teen thrown in detention with seemingly opposite classmates. Iconic, but for star Ally Sheedy, it’s something that does not need to be repeated.

“We wouldn’t do [a reunion]. We wouldn’t do it. It would feel like trying to recreate something that happened. No matter what the script would be. I just don’t … I don’t think, I don’t think it would happen. It would just feel too, ugh.”

The actress and occasional college instructor commented about reprising her Allison Reynolds character alongside Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, and Emilio Estevez while speaking to Digital Spy to mark the movie’s 35th anniversary. She revealed a remake of the property has not happened as John Hughes did not allow it, and while the cast all lead different lives, she is still in touch with Molly Ringwald on a semi-regular basis.

“What we have is a shared experience which is very specific and unique. It’s a comfortable sort of closeness there. We’ve both lives through this particular thing that it became and has continued to go on and be. But mostly we just talk about what’s happening in our lives and our kids, and basically what anyone else does.”

Some of the cast did come together for an honorary award at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards, and after Hughes died in 2009, Sheedy, Hall, Ringwald, and Nelson did appear at the Academy Awards in 2010 to pay tribute to him alongside other actors from his films like Matthew Broderick and Macaulay Culkin. The film is available to rent on YouTube.