‘Always Sunny’ podcast may confirm Matt Shakman as Fantastic Four director

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is gradually moving forward, and chances are good we’ll get an official unveiling at the D23 Expo over the next few days. We’re hoping for confirmation of a director and, if we’re really lucky, an announcement of who’ll be playing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.

But, for many, the question of who’s directing has practically already been answered. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, and Game of Thrones director Matt Shakman has forged strong links with Marvel Studios for his well-regarded work on WandaVision and the pieces seem to be moving into place for him to step into Fantastic Four.

That may have been confirmed in ‘The Always Sunny’ podcast, in which Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton seem to hint that it’s a done deal:

“Matt Shakman is one of the biggest directors in Hollywood right now. He signed on to do Fantastic Four.“

The trio go on to discuss Shakman dropping out of directing the next Star Trek movie for this project, so perhaps they know more about what their friend and colleague is doing than has been officially announced. Or, conversely, maybe they’ve just read the same industry rumors as we have and are working on the basis that they’re true.

Whatever the case, Fantastic Four is due out on November 8, 2024 and will mark the beginning of the MCU’s Phase 6. That’s just over two years away, meaning preproduction should be taking place now with an eye to shooting in early 2023. Expect some big news soon, so watch this space.