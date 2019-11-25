New Rise Of Skywalker Promo Shows Us What Star Wars Means To Fans

Anticipation for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is growing by the day. After a series of intriguing trailers and TV spots, Lucasfilm is positioning the movie as the big finale for the story that began way back in 1977. To that end, they’ve released a rather touching promotional video that encapsulates what Star Wars means as part of wider culture, with a focus on how much it means to the fans.

The trailer features a dizzying array of footage from across the decades. There are shots of Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on the set of the original movie, J.J. Abrams recounting the first time he ever heard the words ‘Star Wars,’ and some interesting peeks at the rehearsals and shooting of scenes from The Rise of Skywalker.

On top of that, we get a nice range of clips of Star Wars references from across popular culture, including (but not limited to) Spaceballs, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, the Muppets, South Park, Family Guy, Arrested Development, The Simpsons and Toy Story 2.

You also get a quote from Mark Hamill from around the time of the release of Return of the Jedi in which he says, “you’re glad you’re finishing, but you savour every moment because you know it is the last.” If only someone could have told him he’d be strapping on his Jedi robes thirty years later…

Of course, Disney and Lucasfilm have to be well aware by now that The Rise of Skywalker needs to be a success. Disney’s stewarding of the franchise has taken a number of knocks over the last two years, with the continued problems with directors, fractious relationship with certain elements of the fan community and the critical and financial failure of Solo. All this means that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker can’t simply do a victory lap. It’s got to be good. Really good.