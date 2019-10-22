The Emperor Looms Large In Final Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer

Excitement for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just hit fever pitch. The new trailer, which debuted during Monday night football, is destined to launch a thousand fan theories about what’s in store for us in just two months’ time and also marks the point where the promotional machine kicks into top gear, so expect practically every commercial break from now until December to be filled with wall-to-wall promo for Rise of Skywalker.

There’s a lot to talk about in this trailer, but the highlight has got to be that tantalizing tease of the Emperor, who looms large over the latest preview. How exactly he’s back and what he’s up to is still unclear, but this is without a doubt one of the film’s main draws and it’ll be fascinating to watch his arc unfold.

Of course, The Rise of Skywalker is far from the only thing that Star Wars fans have to look forward to over the next few months. November 12th will see the premiere episode of the hotly anticipated The Mandalorian land on Disney+. A group of lucky journalists got a preview of it at a recent promotional event already and their reactions indicate that it’ll live up to the high expectations. The eight-episode series will air weekly, with the season finale landing on December 27th.

The other big event over the next month is the release of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game on November 15th. This is set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope and our own Shaan Joshi recently did a hands-on preview, pronouncing it “the game Star Wars fans have been waiting for.”

But all of that’s got to be merely an appetizer before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker delivers the main course on December 20th. And, judging by what we’ve just seen in this trailer, it’s set to conclude the Skywalker saga in style.