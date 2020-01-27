Amazing Venom 2 Fan Trailer Teases The Carnage To Come

With all of the excitement that followed the release of the first Morbius trailer, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that another Sony-Marvel movie is on the way as well this year. Yes, Venom 2 is set to slither into cinemas just a few months after the Living Vampire makes his debut.

The much-anticipated sequel has been quietly shooting for a while now and given that we really haven’t seen too much of it via set pics and videos, the production team has done an excellent job of keeping things under wraps. And while that’s probably a good thing, fans are still eager for their first look at Carnage and Shriek, who’ll be played in the film by Woody Harrelson and Naomie Harris, respectively.

Unfortunately, we won’t know how closely the studio will end up sticking to the original designs in the comic books until official photos are released, but when it comes to Carnage in particular, Sony could do a lot worse than this incredible new fan-made trailer for Venom 2, which teases not only Harrelson’s villain but also brings Tom Holland’s Peter Parker into the mix, too. It all results in a rather dark and thrilling glimpse of what the sequel could look like and you can watch it for yourself up above.

While Venom had an all-star cast across the board, the highlight was obviously Tom Hardy, who earned much praise largely thanks to his deranged lead performance. Of course, the actor will return in the sequel and apparently had a much more hands-on role in the development process, with director Andy Serkis explaining:

“Tom was very involved in the writing, with Kelly Marcel, of the new story. So it’s very much centered around their take.”

Unfortunately, plot details have been pretty hard to come by so far, but as this trailer teases, the pic will see Eddie Brock and his symbiotic alter-ego squaring off against Woody Harrelson’s Kletus Kasady and his incredible wig. And we’ll get to watch how it all unfolds when Venom 2 reaches cinemas in October.