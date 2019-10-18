Skyfall Star Naomie Harris Eyed For Villain Role In Venom 2

Earlier this week, we told you that Sony was adding another villain to Venom 2. Now, it’s being reported that Naomie Harris is currently being eyed to play Shriek in the upcoming sequel and while nothing is official as of yet, the English actress appears to be in talks to land the part in the highly-anticipated follow-up film.

Shriek is often depicted as Carnage’s romantic interest in the comic books, which likely means that she’ll be teaming up with Woody Harrelson’s character in the movie to oppose Tom Hardy’s Venom. Given the titular antihero’s villainous nature, however, it seems likely that all three will ultimately end up becoming allies before the third installment of the franchise. By then, Spider-Man is expected to pop into the series and he’ll definitely have his hands full dealing with all three of these foes.

Harris would no doubt be an excellent addition to the project, given her experience in big budget franchises. The 43-year-old has appeared in several chapters of the Pirates of the Caribbean series as Tia Dalma, as well as starring in the James Bond films as Eve Moneypenny. Recently, she garnered praise for her Academy Award-nominated performance in Moonlight.

Despite some brutal reviews from critics, Venom was a hit with fans and has now spawned a franchise that looks to continue the original film’s success for years to come. And with Harris now boarding the project, it looks like the cast for the sequel is finally beginning to come together.

