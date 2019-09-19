Spider-Man Likely To Appear In Venom 3, Not Venom 2

It seems inevitable that eventually, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom will collide on the big screen. Now that Sony and Marvel are on the outs, experts were predicting that the web-head would be facing off against the super villain in Venom 2. According to our sources, however – the same ones who told us Marvel was developing a She-Hulk show back in April – the studio is planning on holding off their big battle until Venom 3.

It’s possible that they decided to do this because they’re already introducing a big new character in the upcoming sequel. Yes, as you surely know, Woody Harrelson’s Carnage will be making his debut in the 2020 film and executives probably wanted to give him time with Venom before Spider-Man’s brought in. The iconic antagonist was originally rumored to be appearing in the third installment before becoming a part of the MCU, but that plan has since fallen apart now that Sony and Marvel have gone their separate ways.

Of course, all of this could be changed if the two sides reconcile or if Apple buys Sony. Either scenario would return Peter Parker to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and potentially throw these plans out the window. For now, however, the studio will proceed with their current objectives in place. They feel confident that, despite their critics, they can make a Spider-Man movie that the majority of fans still want to see.

After all, it’s not like they haven’t done it before. Venom currently holds the impressive October box office record, though that reign may be short-lived. Despite some brutal reviews from critics, the movie was a hit with fans and might’ve asserted Sony as a capable studio. In fact, some even believe that the film’s massive success might be the reason why executives feel that they no longer need Marvel in order to thrive. Regardless, we’re excited to see Tom and Tom finally face off onscreen, whenever that might be.

Venom 2 is expected to be released on October 2nd, 2020, while the release date of Venom 3 has yet to be announced.