Kevin Smith Says Sony Has No Clue What They’re Doing With Spider-Man

All of the intense vitriol directed at Sony due to the Spider-Man fiasco seems to have died down in the past couple of weeks. The company has assured everyone that they’ll succeed without the help of Marvel, both Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon don’t seem to be losing sleep over the direction of the franchise, the recent re-release of Spider-Man: Far From Home is doing pretty well at the box office and a recent poll shows that the majority of fans will still go see a Peter Parker movie even if he’s no longer a part of the MCU.

Although many people want to see the web-head to rejoin the Avengers, it sounds like most of them aren’t that worried about the changing of the guard. Kevin Smith, on the other hand, disagrees wholeheartedly. The iconic filmmaker has been very vocal about his opinions on the matter, blaming Sony for the fallout. Now, he claims that the studio has no idea what they’re doing with the character and fears for the future of the series.

“I don’t know, man, I saw Amazing Spider-Man 2. I don’t think they know what they’re doing at all over there,” he said.

While it’s true that the film was a low point for the franchise and may have ended up costing Andrew Garfield his most well-known role to date, it’s also possible that Sony has learned a lot from their mistakes. After all, Venom was a huge hit with fans last year and it’s likely that Smith is just overreacting to the split.

Regardless, we’ll find out soon enough if this is the case, as the studio has already hired writers to pen the next Spider-Man installment, which could presumably be released some time next year. Hopefully, Smith is wrong and Sony does know what they’re doing, because if he’s right, then the fans are really going to revolt.