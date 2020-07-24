Michael B. Jordan’s New Tom Clancy Movie Heading To Amazon

Amazon Studios is now in final negotiations to land another Tom Clancy adaptation for its streaming service. They already have Jack Ryan and currently, they’re in the process of buying the rights to Without Remorse from Paramount Pictures.

The feature film stars Michael B. Jordan as U.S. Navy SEAL John Clark, who following the death of his wife, goes on a path to avenge her and finds himself involved in a much bigger conspiracy. It might sound like a pretty generic story, but the project is a major get for Amazon as they’ve mostly stuck to prestige films since entering the movie production business. They had success early on with The Big Sick and Manchester by the Sea, but the last few years have been a disaster with the likes of Last Flag Flying, The Goldfinch and A Rainy Day in New York either bombing spectacularly or in the case of the latter, delayed due to director Woody Allen’s personal history.

While Without Remorse isn’t an Amazon original, it makes sense for them to course correct by acquiring something a little more commercial. And with Jack Ryan already being a flagship show for the streaming platform, a film set in the same world (not saying it’s the same universe), will no doubt attract viewers. There’s some major talent behind Without Remorse, too. Besides Jordan, it’s directed by Stefano Sollima, who made the excellent Amazon series ZeroZeroZero, and it’s written by Taylor Sheridan, who penned Sicario and Hell or High Water.

John Clark is a character we’ve seen before in film, too. Willem Dafoe portrayed the SEAL in Clear and Present Danger and Liev Schreiber took over the role in The Sum of All Fears. Unlike the reluctant analyst Ryan though, Clark is more of a weapon with a particular set of skills.

Big commercial movies appear to be the latest trend for streaming services. They got their foot in the door with Oscar bait dramas and now that they’ve settled in, it’s time for the blockbusters. Netflix began with the likes of Roma, The Irishman and Marriage Story, and now with the success of Extraction and The Old Guard, they’re ready to make bigger movies.

Amazon Studios is headed in the same direction it seems and in the case of Without Remorse, they may have found their first big hit.