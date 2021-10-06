Amazon Issues Apology And New Release Date For Hotel Transylvania 4

You wouldn’t have thought that the latest Hotel Transylvania movie would be the kind of thing to generate furious responses on the internet, especially when the fourth installment in the animated franchise is the first that doesn’t feature Adam Sandler as Dracula, but Amazon messed up pretty bad yesterday.

Having acquired the title from Sony in a deal that was rumored to be worth upwards of $100 million, the streaming service announced that Transformania would premiere on October 1st, just in time to help kick off spooky season. Except it didn’t, and nobody bothered to explain why, so people were understandably pissed.

Finally, breaking the silence, Amazon has now issued a weak-ass apology and a new release date for Transformania, which subscribers now won’t be able to see from the comfort of their own homes until January 14th, and you can check out both below.

“We’re sorry for the disappointment, but Hotel Transylvania 4 did not get released from the studio today as it was scheduled to be.”

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Mark your calendars, #HotelTransylvania: Transformania will be releasing worldwide on @PrimeVideo January 14th. pic.twitter.com/jIBEKcIYSR — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) October 6, 2021

That’s hardly going to temper the flames of discontent, but it was a bizarre move from Amazon to simply let the release date pass by in the hopes that nobody would notice. The Hotel Transylvania isn’t high art, but the first three managed to combine for over $1.3 billion at the box office and earn decent enough reviews, so the property clearly has a lot of fans.