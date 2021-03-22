Amazon Prime Announces Over 100 Movies/TV Shows For April

We’ve already brought you guides to everything that’s new on Disney Plus and Hulu next month, and now here’s a full rundown of all the fresh movies and TV series that are on their way to Amazon Prime in April. As always, a ton of great licensed content goes up on the first day of the month, including all kinds of classic films, with a couple of must-see originals following in the coming weeks.

For starters, the new arrivals debuting on April 1st cater to all tastes, with Prime offering everything from Keira Knightley period drama Anna Karenina to Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail. In fact, there are a load of much-loved comedy movies due that day, including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Bruno, Steve Carrell sequel Evan Almighty and Jason Segal’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Prefer something with a bit more action or a sci-fi bent? No problem, as Prime is also serving up the likes of Will Smith superhero flick Hancock, Christopher Nolan’s seminal Inception and the original Mad Max starring Mel Gibson. Meanwhile, April 3rd delivers horror sequel Blair Witch with Tom Hiddleston dystopian drama High-Rise dropping on the 7th. Paranormal Activity 4 is then added on the 12th and Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival arrives on the 28th.

As for originals, don’t miss THEM on April 9th. From Lena Waithe, this horror anthology series is set to explore contemporary social issues in a terrifying way and is definitely for fans of Jordan Peele’s movies. Skipping ahead to the 30th, make sure to catch action thriller Without Remorse, a spinoff of the Jack Ryan franchise starring Michael B. Jordan, alongside his former Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell.

Check out the full list below for everything coming to Prime this April:

Coming in April

Frank Of Ireland: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Loudermilk: Season 1-2 (Currently Streaming)

Released April 1

A Hologram For The King (2016)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4

The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Released April 2

Unhinged (2020)

Released April 3

Blair Witch (2016)

Released April 7

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

Released April 9

THEM: Limited Series *Amazon Original Series

Released April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

Released April 14

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror’s Advocate (2007)

Released April 16

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

Released April 21

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)

Released April 26

The Artist (2012)

Released April 28

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

Released April 30

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

