Disney Plus Announces Over 50 New Movies/TV Shows For April
We’re only halfway through March, but Disney Plus has already released their full schedule of what’s coming in April. The Mouse House’s streaming platform has a very busy month coming, with a range of great new content – both licensed and original – due over the five Fridays of April. In particular, Marvel and Star Wars fans will have lots to look forward to.
April 2nd is a big day for the streamer, with a ton of iconic titles dropping. These include the first two Night at the Museum movies and a truck-full of classic Star Wars spinoffs. Namely, Genndy Tartakovsky’s acclaimed Clone Wars miniseries, the Ewoks animated show, the two Ewoks live-action films and Chewie-themed animation The Story of the Faithful Wookiee. New episodes of original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers arrive the same day and continue through the following weeks.
Check out the full list of new arrivals in April below and then scroll down for more highlights:
April 2
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
Higglytown Heroes (S1)
Higglytown Heroes (S2)
The Island at the Top of the World
Third Man on the Mountain
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I
Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II
Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 102, “Dusters”
April 9
Disney Future-Worm!
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
Man of the House
Mark Twain and Me
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 103, “Breakaway”
April 16
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (S5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
RIO
Big Shot: Episode 101, “Pilot”
Earth Moods: Premiere
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 104, “Hockey Moms”
April 22
Secrets of the Whales: Premiere
April 23
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby’s Day Out
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Finale
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 105, “Cherry Picker”
Big Shot: Episode 102, “The Marvyn Korn Effect”
April 30
Adventures in Wonderland
Disney Ducktales (S3)
Disney Junior Mira
Oklahoma!
Marvel Studios: Assembled
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 106, “Spirit of the Ducks”
Big Shot: Episode 103, “TCKS”
April 9th brings the likes of Disney Channel animation Future-Worm! and 90s Chevy Chase comedy Man of the House. The following Friday, the 15th, delivers a couple of titles inherited from Fox – animated adventure Rio and Arthurian adventure The Kid Who Would Be King, starring Patrick Stewart and Rebecca Ferguson.
Skipping ahead to April 23rd, you can catch all three seasons of Dove Cameron Disney Channel show Liv and Maddie from that day, as well as the latest episode of occasional docuseries My Music Story. Also don’t miss 90s Home Alone-style comedy Baby’s Day Out. The highlight of that Friday’s haul, though, is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale.
Last but not least, the last day of the month sees the third and final season of the Ducktales reboot go up, alongside classic musical Oklahoma! and another episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled, the behind-the-scenes show that’ll this time look into the making of Falcon. Catch all this on Disney Plus next month.
Source: Decider
