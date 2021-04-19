Amazon Prime Announces 60 New Movies/TV Shows For May

Amazon Prime is adding a ton of great new movies and TV series over the course of May. This Monday, the streaming platform revealed its full schedule for next month, which totals 60 fresh films and shows for subscribers to enjoy. As always, this includes a load of classic titles going up on the 1st, with various must-see originals dropping over the following weeks, and here’s a closer look at what’s coming.

The highlight of the movies arriving in May has to be the three Alien sequels debuting at the start. That’s 1986’s ever-unbeatable Aliens, plus David Fincher’s underrated Alien 3 and, well, the not-very-good Alien: Resurrection. Meanwhile, there’s both The Da Vinci Code and its follow-up, Angels & Demons, starring Tom Hanks and also Denzel Washington drama Flight.

Horror fans, meanwhile, can catch the original Resident Evil and its first sequel, Apocalypse, as well as The Sixth Sense. Another of M. Night Shyamalan’s best efforts, Bruce Willis superhero flick Unbreakable, arrives the same day. Speaking of Willis, the Die Hard actor’s 2020 sci-fi actioner Breach makes its way to Prime on the 7th, and you can also stream James Bond outing Skyfall on the 5th.

As for original content, The Boy From Medillin – a documentary about the life of Colombian singer J Balvin – drops on the 7th, and don’t miss The Underground Railroad, an alt-history drama series from Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins, when it debuts a week later on May 14th. May 21st then delivers Solos, a monologue-based anthology show featuring a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway and Morgan Freeman. YA drama Panic, meanwhile, follows on the 28th.

For more, here’s the full list of everything coming to Amazon Prime next month:

May 1

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

May 5

Skyfall (2012)

May 7

*The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

*The Underground Railroad – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 21

*P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

*Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

