Amazon Prime Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For September

We’re still a couple of weeks out from The Boys returning with its second season, but based on the footage we’ve seen so far, it certainly looks as if we’re in for another wild ride. One that may even top the first run of the show, which was one of the best things that we’d seen on television in a long time.

Of course, trying to predict how something as crazy as The Boys is going to end up is a fool’s errand, but let’s not forget that it won’t be the only new thing arriving on Amazon Prime in September. Far from it, in fact.

Earlier today, the streaming service announced their entire line-up of new titles for next month and it’s a meaty list, comprising both films and television shows. And though The Boys may be the highlight for many – and understandably so – there’s still a lot of other movies and TV series coming down the pipeline that should get folks excited.

See for yourself below:

Released September 1

1/1 (2018)

1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder’s Guide To Everything (2014)

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted To Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense Of The Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don’t Talk To Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine (1965)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

I’d Like To Be Alone Now (2019)

I’m Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003

Kramer Vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lord Love A Duck (1966)

Man Of La Mancha (1972)

Microbe And Gasoline (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

No Way To Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Sex And The City: The Movie (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Sunlight Jr. (2013)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Dunning Man (2018)

The Festival (2019)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House On Carroll Street (1988)

The Last House On The Left (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Ring Thing (2018)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight Of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

To Keep The Light (2018)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

A Chef’s Life: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cedar Cove: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1 (Boomerang)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hero Elementary: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 1 (Showtime)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Stuck With You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend on Demand)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Celtic World: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

The Crimson Field: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Wrong Man: Season 1 (STARZ)

Released September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

Released September 4

The Boys: Season 2 *Amazon Original Series

Dino Dana The Movie (2020) *Amazon Original Movie

Released September 16

Blackbiord (2020)

Released September 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy (2020) *Amazon Original Movie

Gemini Man (2019)

Released September 22

The Addams Family (2019)

Released September 25

Judy (2019)

Utopia: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Released September 28

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Released September 29

Trauma Center (2019)

Amazon Reveals A Ton Of New Images From The Boys Season 2 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And there you have it. That’s Amazon Prime’s line-up for September. But where to begin?

Well, as you can see, the first day of the month is when the bulk of the new content will arrive, with a ton of films and shows spanning all sorts of genres. Be it one of the best James Bond movies of all-time in Casino Royale, the excellent Mark Wahlberg-starring Patriots Day or classic Dustin Hoffman pic The Graduate, there are certainly a lot of highlights arriving on September 1st.

As for the rest of the month, well, it’s looking pretty bare, but again, The Boys dropping on September 4th will be a big one and without a doubt one of the most talked about streaming series of the fall. Can it match what we saw back in the summer of 2019? The signs certainly seem promising, and we’ll find out for sure in just a couple of weeks when it makes its debut on Amazon Prime.