The Boys Fans Are Loving The Wild New Trailer For Season 2

For those that found modern superhero stories to be a little formulaic and overly-sanitized, Amazon’s The Boys was less a breath of fresh air and more a hurricane that blew you away. The comic book adaptation definitely isn’t for everyone, but the foul-mouthed and ultra-violent adventures for the titular group of vigilantes seized the cultural zeitgeist by the throat when the first season dropped last summer.

Streaming services are notoriously secretive when it comes to releasing viewership data unless the title in question is a massive success, and Amazon were quick to shout from the rooftops that The Boys had become one of their most popular original shows ever, with a reported eight million people checking it out in the first ten days that it was available.

From almost the second the credits faded to black on the first season fans were already desperate for more, and with the second run of episodes now in the can and set to arrive starting in September, Amazon recently dropped the final trailer. And from the looks of things, saying that season 2 is going to be a wild ride could very well be the understatement of the year.

As soon as the trailer landed, fans were already queuing up to voice their opinions online, and as you can see below, they’re more than happy with what’s on offer.

🚨 SEASON 2 TEASER TRAILER🚨

Shit is about to hit the fucking fan. Drop your live reactions below 👇 pic.twitter.com/vWb18smgGY — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 8, 2020

whoohoo…. i stan stormfront!!!! 🥳🤙🏽 — mukund🦅🎋 (@MukundN27) July 8, 2020

Made my day better pic.twitter.com/yUoqqUgYkx — OgWb (@Og_Wb1) July 8, 2020

New Poster For The Boys Season 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Dialing 1-888-0-CRIMES because I see Butcher and The Boys in my dreams every night. — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 8, 2020

HOLY FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK — hortário (@horta_sama) July 8, 2020

🎤@netflix, i'ma let you finish but @amazon had the best trailer of today pic.twitter.com/eMaGIKOkWI — MTV UK (@MTVUK) July 8, 2020

Thats some hilarious bloody shit going on right there. Damn, and I thought the first season was funked up. Cannot wait for this. #TheBoys — Jonathan Hutchinson (@JJHutch82) July 8, 2020

The first three episodes might all be arriving on the same day, but unlike the first season, Amazon will then roll out one episode per week over the next month, which is no doubt going to disappoint a lot of people that were hoping to binge the entire run on day one. That being said, based on the huge buzz that’s being generated already with the release still almost two months away, it sure seems like The Boys are going to be back bigger, badder and better than ever.