The Boys EP Says Season 2 Is Even More Dark And Twisted Than Season 1

If Homelander has long established himself to be an unstoppable force of The Boys, then season 2 is about to unveil an immovable object.

Her name? Stormfront, Aya Cash’s newfangled member of the Seven who’s about to become a thorn in the side of Homelander. But Stormfront is so much more than an adversary to Antony Starr’s unhinged sociopath, she’s a “very empowered woman” whose abilities will surely be drawn from meteorological phenomena.

The exact nature of her power remains unclear, but what we can tell you is that Stormfront is said to be a combination of Thor and Shazam!, with “a little Nazism thrown in.” That will only spell danger for Hughie and Billy Butcher, who remain enemies of Vought following the events of The Boys season 1.

All in all, the debut season was a ferocious superhero drama unlike anything we’ve seen before, though series showrunner Eric Kripke is confident season 2 will go one step further – thanks in large part to the addition of Aya Cash.

RED ALERT! FIRST LOOK at Aya Cash as Stormfront in #TheBoys S2. You are NOT FUCKING READY for how twisted she is. I think we topped S1. Want more? Come to @DolbyTheatre THIS SUNDAY for #TheBoysTV panel at #PaleyFestLA. Buy Tix: https://t.co/Jnj3t1k4ZR @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo https://t.co/2l0CGHZUTB — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) March 9, 2020

In a previous interview with ComingSoon.net, Kripke drew attention to some of Stromfront’s character traits, and how they’ll evolve throughout the course of season 2. Put simply, don’t expect many comparisons between The Boys‘ interpretation of Stormfront and the one born on the pages of Garth Ennis’ comic book series. For one, Aya Cash’s character is a woman.

Our version of Stormfront kind of evolves over the season. We’re all news junkies, and we tend to pay attention to things that are happening out there in the world…And I am horrified and sad to report that there is a rise of white nationalism. And it’s taking a very different form than it took in the 40s. It takes a very social media savvy trying to attract young men and women form. And so, we got really interested in creating a character that could represent that for us. And so, as I would say, it’s not the version in the book, but I would say they have the same rotten soul.

Season 2 of The Boys has been earmarked for a premiere via Amazon Prime later this year. And if you’re itching to see footage of Stormfront in action, we have good news: a number of cast and crew members will be present at PaleyFest this coming weekend, where we fully expect a new trailer to be unveiled. Stay tuned.