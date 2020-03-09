The Boys Season 2 Reveals First Look At New Member Of The Seven

Looks like Homelander has met his match. And it’s about damn time.

Ahead of its arrival later this year, The Boys season 2 has peeled back the curtain on Stormfront (You’re the Worst star Aya Cash), the latest member of The Seven. It’s a gender-swapped role for Cash, given Stormfront was originally portrayed as a male superhero in the comics – combining all the best elements of Thor and Shazam!, with “a little Nazism thrown in.” Yikes.

You’ll be able to take a closer look at Vought’s new poster girl down below, though Aya Cash is quick to point out that the addition of Stormfront will be akin to tossing a grenade into The Boys season 2. No, scratch that, a nuclear bomb…

I think Stormfront is like a nuclear bomb that goes off in the Seven. Maybe ‘nuclear bomb’ isn’t the right word. We’re in Chernobyl. There you go. It’s a Chernobyl thing. Meaning, if everything feels at ease, it’s just ’cause we’re in the eye of the… well, you know.

Stormfront is also a “very empowered woman,” according to Cash, and her mere presence will be enough to challenge the unhinged egomaniac that is Homelander.

Antony Starr’s über-villain spent much of the first season torturing and generally humiliating everyone – and indeed everything – around him, culminating in the brutal murder of Madelyn Stillwell. Without Stillwell’s admittedly questionable moral compass to guide him, Homelander has essentially become the loosest of loose cannons. That is, until Stormfront looms over the horizon.

Here’s what Starr had to say about the addition of Aya Cash’s super-charged hero. Granted we’re using the word ‘hero’ loosely hero – this is The Boys we’re talking about it, after all.

She’s the grenade that gets thrown into Homelander’s world and the world of the Seven. She really causes me so many problems.

The Boys season 2 is scheduled to premiere in 2020 with a sneak peek teaser due to drop on March 15th, at which point many of the key cast members will be in attendance at PaleyFest. And we’ll have all the details for you right here as soon as it’s live.