The Boys Star Says Season 2 Gets Really F’ing Weird

We’ve had a lot of news this week about the second season of The Boys, the Amazon hit series that’ll return for another round in 2020. As well as a trailer, which you can catch above, we’ve also had talk from the cast about the intensity of the show going up another notch in its second year. If you’ve seen the first season of the series, that would seem to be hard to achieve, but from what we’ve heard, The Boys is going into even stranger places next year.

Antony Starr, who plays the psychotic Homelander on the show, took time out after the trailer’s premiere at CCXP to describe what fans can expect from his character in season 2, saying the following:

“Season One for Homelander was about reconciling his past, dealing with his past. And one of the things that happen to all the characters [in Season 2], is whatever he had in Season One gets taken away. It’s a very internal journey. It gets really f*cking weird, and I can’t tell you what, but I’ve done some of the weirdest things I’ve ever done.”

From Homelander’s prominent role in the new trailer, we’d imagine this has something to do with his blood-splattered and seemingly dazed appearance, as well as the glimpse of his similarly super-powered son. We also get a look at what appears to be a fight with Erin Moriarty’s Starlight, while it’s fair to predict that Homelander will have a harder time keeping his actions out of the public eye this season.

Based on the trailer and the surprise clip we received a few weeks ago with a “little Homelander” video, it’s likely we’ll see more of his backstory, too, as well as the development of Vought Industries into the form we see it in during season 1. Other than that, the trailer shows off the craziness and violence we’ve come to expect from the Amazon series, with the season also set to introduce new members of the corporate superhero team the Seven.

Thankfully, we don’t have too long to wait for season 2 of The Boys, which will arrive on Amazon Prime sometime in 2020, hopefully in the first half of the year. Once we get an exact date, we’ll be sure to let you know.