Watch: Final Trailer For The Boys Season 2 Is Insane

The Boys was the right show at the right time and quickly became one of the most-watched Amazon Original Series when it landed last summer. Now, we’re on the cusp of the second season and we’ve seen a steady stream of clips, promo pictures, posters and interviews with the cast promising action that goes above and beyond what we saw in the first season.

Antony Starr, who plays twisted Superman equivalent Homelander, claimed that things are about to get “really f*cking weird” and Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, said that the second season is “insane.” But perhaps the best indication of what’s coming came from executive producer Eric Kripke, who said that we’re “NOT F*CKING READY” for how twisted this show is going to get.

Well, judging by this new trailer, they’ve delivered. If you thought the first season was bonkers with its heat vision-based anarchy, killer super-powered babies, butt-bombs and superhero breastfeeding, then it seems we’re set to go way, way beyond that when the new run hits.

Even better, after half a year spent hiding indoors from a killer virus, the bizarre, violent and deeply twisted world of The Boys looks to set to provide some much-needed escapism. The show’s explosive popularity has only risen in the year since its release, with strong word-of-mouth driving yet more people towards it. And as the first season ended on a cliffhanger, it seems likely that season 2 will snowball in popularity.

On top of all that, summer 2020 has been worryingly superhero-free. COVID-19 delays have seen major blockbusters like Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 pushed back to October and November and we still don’t have release dates for shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will apparently air on Disney+ in August. That leaves The Boys as the only real superhero game in town. Let’s hope it lives up to the promise of this trailer.