The Boys Star Says Season 2 Is Going To Be Absolutely Bonkers

The Boys quickly became one of the most-watched Amazon Original Series of all time upon its release last summer, racking up record audiences for the platform. That success was definitely deserved, too, as the show was funny, touching, well-acted and looked fantastic. Now, with the season 2 shoot having recently wrapped, the stars are beginning to discuss what happens in the new run and it sounds like we’re going above and beyond.

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, spoke about season 2 while promoting Netflix show Harvey Girls Forever! and dropped some big hints about what’s to come, saying:

“Oh man, no one is ready for Season 2. It’s just absolutely bonkers. I’ll just put it this way, the scale is a lot bigger. I think we’ve topped season one, in terms of insane moments that make you say ‘What the hell?’ I’ve done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won’t do them again since. Definitely a moment… I can’t give it away, but when you see it, you’ll know what I’m talking about.”

Given that season 1 featured the titular Boys shoving a bomb up an indestructible character’s ass and gorily exploding him from the inside, I’m very hyped about what’s going to be crazier than that. I’ve read most of the original comics so I have some ideas, but I genuinely doubt that even this show will put some of the more demented stuff on screen.

The Boys Season 2 BTS Photos Reveal New Members Of The Seven 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Quaid continued:

“I think we’ve gotten way deeper with every single character on the show. It’s bigger, but it’s a lot deeper with everyone and I think that that’s what’s important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights – which we totally have – but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie’s perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I’m just really excited for people to see season two. I think it’s even better than season one, in my opinion.”

The current thinking is that season 2 will land at roughly the same time as the first season did – so in summer 2020. Amazon are very happy with the show’s performance and have upped the budget, meaning we should get to see Homelander cut loose in his inimitable disturbing fashion. We should also get to see Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher live up to his name, as the actor has posted a blood-soaked picture on Instagram.

Personally, I can’t wait. Here’s hoping The Boys continues its winning streak for many more seasons to come.