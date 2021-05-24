Amazon Prime Video Announces Over 50 New Movies/TV Shows For June

It’s that time of the month again, when all the various streaming services on offer begin to roll out their lineups for what’s on the way, and up next is Amazon Prime Video, who have over 50 new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy throughout the coming weeks. That’s in addition to all of the existing content already on the platform, of course.

Admittedly, it’s not the most exciting or interesting roster of releases we’ve seen from the company, but there’s certainly enough on this list to ensure that customers are kept entertained as we head deeper into the summer. From riveting sports biopic Ali – which boasts one of Will Smith’s best ever performances – to cult classic Fight Club and the underrated Revolutionary Road, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet doing some excellent work in the lead roles, there’s much to dig into on the 1st of the month.

As usual, the rest of June starts to slow down a bit for new releases, but there are still a handful of titles worth getting excited about and you can check out the full list of upcoming arrivals down below.

Released June 1

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

Released June 4

Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2

Released June 9

Billions: Season 4

Released June 11

Pinocchio (2020)

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Released June 18

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Released June 25

Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

And there you have it, the full June lineup. Like we said, not the most jam-packed haul we’ve seen from the company, but the platform is already home to a ton of great movies/TV shows and a couple of the best originals out of any streaming site (like The Boys and Invincible). And with the competition between all the various services only continuing to heat up, you can be sure that Amazon Prime Video will keep on delivering the goods.

