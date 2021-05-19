Netflix Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For June
As we head towards the end of May, Netflix has announced its full lineup of new titles for June. Over a hundred fresh movies and TV shows are headed to the platform throughout the course of next month, including a ton – and I mean a ton – of great original content. Among them are a couple of must-see films as well as your next TV obsessions.
June 1st delivers the usual load of freshly licensed titles, which this time includes some classic comedies like The Big Lebowski, What Women Want and Bad Teacher. Not to mention Oscar-winning sports drama Million Dollar Baby, star-studded thriller Swordfish and Stephen King adaptation Stand By Me.
Moving on to the best originals that June has to offer, and the 3rd brings Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal, a two-part anime movie featuring the iconic heroine. A major new series then debuts on the 4th – Sweet Tooth, an adaptation of the fantasy DC comic from exec producer Robert Downey Jr. In a post-apocalyptic world populated by human/animal hybrids, a young half-deer boy searches for a new beginning.
Sci-fi thriller Awake then follows on the 9th. Starring Gina Rodriguez, the film is set in a near-future where humanity has been robbed of the ability to sleep. Two days later, fans can enjoy the second season of Lupin. The French mystery thriller series, starring Omar Sy as a master thief, became one of the surprise hits of the year this January and you can catch five more episodes from June 11th.
Skipping ahead to the 25th, don’t miss Liam Neeson’s latest action flick The Ice Road, featuring the Irish star as an ice driver who must lead an impossible rescue mission when a remote Canadian diamond mine collapses. Meanwhile, on the 30th, there’s America: The Motion Picture, a satirical animated retelling of the nation’s origins starring Channing Tatum as George Washington.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in June:
Released June 1
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
Released June 2
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
Released June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES
Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM
Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM
Released June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released June 7
Vampire Academy
Released June 9
Awake — NETFLIX FILM
Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX SERIES
L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Released June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Lupin: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Trese — NETFLIX ANIME
Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Released June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
Released June 14
Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 15
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Sir! No Sir!
Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM
Released June 17
Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Katla — NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
Released June 18
A Family — NETFLIX FILM
Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM
Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM
The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 19
Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 22
This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released June 23
Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM
The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 24
Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME
The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released June 25
The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM
Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 26
Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME
Released June 29
StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Released June 30
America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don’t miss all this on Netflix next month.
Comments