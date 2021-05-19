Netflix Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For June

As we head towards the end of May, Netflix has announced its full lineup of new titles for June. Over a hundred fresh movies and TV shows are headed to the platform throughout the course of next month, including a ton – and I mean a ton – of great original content. Among them are a couple of must-see films as well as your next TV obsessions.

June 1st delivers the usual load of freshly licensed titles, which this time includes some classic comedies like The Big Lebowski, What Women Want and Bad Teacher. Not to mention Oscar-winning sports drama Million Dollar Baby, star-studded thriller Swordfish and Stephen King adaptation Stand By Me.

Moving on to the best originals that June has to offer, and the 3rd brings Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal, a two-part anime movie featuring the iconic heroine. A major new series then debuts on the 4th – Sweet Tooth, an adaptation of the fantasy DC comic from exec producer Robert Downey Jr. In a post-apocalyptic world populated by human/animal hybrids, a young half-deer boy searches for a new beginning.

Sci-fi thriller Awake then follows on the 9th. Starring Gina Rodriguez, the film is set in a near-future where humanity has been robbed of the ability to sleep. Two days later, fans can enjoy the second season of Lupin. The French mystery thriller series, starring Omar Sy as a master thief, became one of the surprise hits of the year this January and you can catch five more episodes from June 11th.

Skipping ahead to the 25th, don’t miss Liam Neeson’s latest action flick The Ice Road, featuring the Irish star as an ice driver who must lead an impossible rescue mission when a remote Canadian diamond mine collapses. Meanwhile, on the 30th, there’s America: The Motion Picture, a satirical animated retelling of the nation’s origins starring Channing Tatum as George Washington.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in June:

Released June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Released June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

Released June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES

Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Released June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM

Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM

Released June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released June 7

Vampire Academy

Released June 9

Awake — NETFLIX FILM

Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX SERIES

L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM

Released June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES

Released June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Lupin: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Trese — NETFLIX ANIME

Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Released June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

Released June 14

Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES

Released June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Sir! No Sir!

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Released June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM

Released June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Katla — NETFLIX SERIES

Silver Linings Playbook

Released June 18

A Family — NETFLIX FILM

Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM

Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM

The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES

Released June 19

Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES

Released June 22

This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released June 23

Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM

The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Released June 24

Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME

The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released June 25

The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM

Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES

Released June 26

Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME

Released June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Released June 30

America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t miss all this on Netflix next month.