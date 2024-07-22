‘It ended up being a game-changer’: Did Ryan Reynolds just reveal what Madonna’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ involvement means for that saucy cameo?

Ryan Reynolds may have had many genius ideas for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, but the actor recently revealed that Madonna bested him by giving him a pointer that ended up being a “game-changer.”

Recommended Videos

From all we’ve been seeing and hearing, Deadpool & Wolverine appears to be the gift that keeps on giving. Ahead of its premiere later this week, we’re still learning so many interesting things and fear we’ve only scratched the surface. The newest installment in the Deadpool series brings with it many changes, including Hugh Jackman’s return following 2017’s Logan, the titular characters’ full-blown MCU bromance, a historic R-rating, and so much more.

Deadpool has always been a huge hit at the box office, but his new film seems to be single-handedly putting the fun back in superhero movies. The threequel is bringing the same level of excitement fans had when they were speculating about what would happen in Avengers: Infinity War or who would die in Avengers: Endgame. This time, the speculation is almost entirely centered around which Marvel cameos will take place in the film, and Reynolds has assured us that there will be plenty. Does Madonna’s game-changer have anything to do with one of those teased cameos?

Did Ryan Reynolds just confirm who Lady Deadpool is?

There have been many theories about the rumored cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine ⏤ so many that people started joining in on the fun with several characters outside the MCU who “could” theoretically appear in the highly anticipated film. While most of the chatter is around X-Men characters, fans are also speculating about whether or not Taylor Swift is in the movie and, by association, who Lady Deadpool is.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Ryan Reynolds also detailed meeting with Madonna in an attempt to get the license to use her song “Like a Prayer” in the film. Speaking around the 6:00 minute mark, Reynolds explained, “Madonna doesn’t license songs, particularly ‘Like a Prayer.’ And I was so nervous, partly because it’s Madonna.” The actor explained that he had the idea to use the song in a specific Deadpool 3 sequence ever since finishing Deadpool 2.

Reynolds teased, “She gave us an idea or a thought that she had, musically, with the piece in the movie that ended up being like a game-changer. Who knew Madonna would have a genius-level understanding of music and its application to pop culture?”

In a previous interview with SiriusXM, Reynolds doubled on the same claim. “She gave a great note. She watched it, and I’m not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t spot on.” This begs an interesting question: Is Madonna Lady Deadpool? The character has spawned so many memes and possible options that having the Queen of Pop as Lady D would actually be the unexpected cherry on top. Internet theories claim that Blake Lively or Taylor Swift could take on the role, but no one is off-limits and Madonna would make sense ⏤ especially if her own song is playing in the background during her grand entrance.

Another theory could lead, of course, back to Taylor Swift. “Like a Prayer” came out in 1989, the same year Swift was born. The superstar has often used her birth year as a symbol in her songs and no one would put it beyond her to have a song from 1989 as a background in her Deadpool & Wolverine cameo, whether she appears as Lady Deadpool or Dazzler.

Of course, this is all speculation and therefore all in good fun, as we don’t have any certainty about anything (wink). For all we know, Lady Deadpool is Ryan Reynolds in a wig, but that doesn’t stop us from theorizing about the saucy cameo nonetheless. Fortunately, we only have a few days to wait until Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters on July 26.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy