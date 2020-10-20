Amazon Prime Announces Over 75 New Movies/TV Shows For November

Amazon Prime Video has a whole load of new content coming this November, and the best thing about the large haul is that all tastes are accounted for, so whatever you’re in the mood for, you’ll have a lot of options. From Christmas flicks to action films to some classic sci-fi and horror, subscribers will find much to enjoy from what’s hitting Prime next month.

Take a look at the full list below and scroll down further for our runthrough of the highlights:

Released November 1

28 Days Later (2003)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

(2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Arizona Whirlwind (1944)

Article 99 (1992)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breathless (1983)

Country Strong (2011)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deja Vu (2006)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Next Day Air (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Ronin (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Insider (1999)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Sapphires (2013)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Twilight (2001)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld (2003)

W. (2008)

Wall Street (1987)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You Got Served (2004)

Zookeeper (2011)

America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

America’s Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Released November 3

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Released November 4

Blue Story (2020)

Released November 6

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

*El Presidente (English Dub) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Ferro – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Wayne – Amazon Presents: Season 1

Released November 7

Retaliation (2017)

Released November 8

Community: Seasons 1-6

Released November 11

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Released November 13

The Ride (2018)

*Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 1

*James May: Oh Cook – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9

Released November 14

The Dictator (2012)

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

Released November 15

12 Pups Of Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Released November 18

Body Cam (2020)

Released November 20

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)

*Small Axe – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

*The Pack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Released November 21

Most Wanted (2020)

Released November 25

*Uncle Frank – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Released November 26

Bombshell (2019)

Released November 27

Life in a Year (2020)

For those of you who like to get into the festive mood as soon as the clock hits midnight on October 31st, Prime is dropping a bunch of Christmas movies on November 1st, including A Christmas Movie Christmas, A Christmas Switch and Marrying Father Christmas. Alternatively, if you’re someone who likes to cling onto the Halloween spirit even in November, you’ve got horrors like 28 Days Later and I Know What You Did Last Summer to enjoy.

For those who want their scares mixed with action, three Underworld films go up the same day. And for those who enjoy pure all-out thrills, all three Expendables arrive on the 1st, too. Some other notable movies dropping in November, meanwhile, include Twilight, Wall Street and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Moving on to the rest of the month, don’t miss a quartet of Amazon Originals on the 6th – namely Katie Homes vehicle The Secret: Dare to Dream and dramas El Presidente, Ferro and Wayne. All six seasons of Community land on the 8th, meanwhile, with the ninth season of American Horror Story coming – fittingly – on Friday the 13th. All of Scrubs is another big addition on the 14th, with two new shows – Small Axe and The Pack – debuting on the 20th.

