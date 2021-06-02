Amazon Reportedly Wants James Bond To Be More Sci-Fi

The latest major shakeup in the movie industry comes from Amazon announcing their plans to acquire MGM and all the historic studio’s assets. This is a huge boon for the company for many reasons, bringing them such hit franchises as the Rocky series, but the biggest is easily the fact that it puts them in charge of the James Bond cinematic universe. Obviously, this has led to a lot of speculation from 007 fans over how Amazon plans to tinker with the super spy’s future films.

So far, we’ve been promised that No Time To Die will go ahead as intended and debut in theaters as opposed to streaming on Amazon Prime. But it seems Amazon will have a lot more say when it comes to Bond 26, which will be the first movie in the saga since 2006 not to feature Daniel Craig in the lead.

According to sources close to WGTC, in fact – the same ones who told us Ahsoka would be in The Mandalorian and Han was returning in Fast & Furious 9 – Amazon already has ideas about the direction the franchise should go in next and they want to “put more sci-fi elements” into the Bond universe. That’s all we know at this point, but it’s probably enough to send shivers down fans’ spines.

After all, the property has previously dipped its toes into sci-fi a few times over its near 60-year history, resulting in some of the worst-received entries in the series. For instance, 1979’s Moonraker tried to ape Star Wars with little success, while 2002’s Die Another Day is infamous for taking the gadgets too far.

This news might fill fans with fear, then, but to be fair, there may be something in the concept. After Craig’s era took Bond back to basics, the only direction the series can really go in next is to take a more fantastical route. Plus, with the enormous success of genre franchises like the MCU these days, you can see why Amazon would want 007 to get in on that action.

For the meantime, though, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond is still to arrive, as No Time To Die hits theaters October 8th in the US.