Last week, Amazon Studios released a batch of posters for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that showed off the series’ characters and their attire from up close. Now, the company has decided to reveal the characters behind seven of these posters

As the marketing machine for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming high-fantasy show heats up, we’re learning more about what Jeff Bezos’ whopping $1 billion venture into the world of Middle-Earth will look like. During a recent profile on Vanity Fair, we learned about some of the characters who’ll make their debut in The Rings of Power, not to mention the actors who are set to portray them in the spiraling new adaptation.

Now, the folks at Amazon have taken to Twitter to reveal the character poster for seven of these individuals, so check them out for yourself below. The fate of Middle-earth is in their hands.

Image via Amazon Studios.

Bronwyn, played by Nazanin Boniadi, is a human villager who falls in love with an Elf named Arondir.

Image via Amazon Studios.

Halbrand, played by Charlie Wickers, will play a Man of the North who’s on the run from his past.

Arondir, played by Ismael Cruz Córdova, is a Silvan Elf and the first person of color to embody a Middle-Earthern Elf in live-action.

Image via Amazon Studios

Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, will be one of the show’s main characters.

Image via Amazon Studios

Princess Disa, portrayed by Sophia Nomvete, will be the first dwarven woman to appear in a Middle-Earth live-action project.

Image via Amazon Studios

Prince Durin IV, played by Owain Arthur, will be the prince of the Dwarven realm of Khazad-dûm.

Image via Amazon Studios

Elrond, played by Robert Aramayo, is the half-Elven son of Eärendil and the father of Arwen Undómiel.

While the posters admittedly don’t reveal much in and of themselves, we’ll definitely see more of each of these characters when the first trailer for The Rings of Power premieres this Sunday during the Super Bowl.