Amazon’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ series closing in on a new female lead

The original film is arguably best-remembered for bringing Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together more than anything that unfolds onscreen, but Mr. & Mrs. Smith still ranks as one of the biggest box office hits of either A-lister’s career, and there remains a tiny little bit of residual name value in the property.

A sequel was discussed but never wound up happening, while an episodic adaptation was in the works fifteen or so years ago, but the pilot starring Martin Henderson and Jordana Brewster wasn’t ordered to series. Amazon were announced to be developing a new stab at Mr. & Mrs. Smith in February, one that recently suffered a significant setback.

The project was initially confirmed with Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge set to star, co-write and executive produce, which was nothing short of tantalizing, given that the duo had more than proven their acclaimed TV chops with Atlanta and Fleabag respectively.

Unfortunately, Waller-Bridge dropped out of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in September after citing the classic ‘creative differences’, although Glover remains on board. We haven’t heard a peep out of it since, though, but The Illuminerdi are reporting that Maya Erskine is being eyed for the female half of the titular married couple.

Best known as the co-creator and star of PEN15, Erskine is a fast-rising talent that’s got a high-profile role in Disney Plus Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi coming up, so she’d be a welcome addition if she does board Mr. & Mrs. Smith.