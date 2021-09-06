Phoebe Waller-Bridge Drops Out Of Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith Reboot

The 2005 blockbuster may be best known in entertainment circles for being the project where the two leads met and fell in love, but let’s not forget that Mr. & Mrs. Smith was a solid actioner in its own right. The high concept premise was simple; a married couple of international assassins is completely unaware of each other’s profession before they’re assigned to take each other out.

While the script has many problems and the third act is pretty weak, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie elevate the finished product using nothing but sheer star wattage. A sequel became lost in development hell, and a 2007 pilot starring Martin Henderson and Jordana Brewster wasn’t picked up. Now, Amazon’s reboot has lost one of its key creatives after Phoebe Waller-Bridge exited the project.

The two-time Golden Globe and three-time Emmy winner was set to write, executive produce and play one of the lead roles in the streaming service’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith opposite Donald Glover, which was an exciting combination for an action-packed spy series. Instead, it’s back to the drawing board, with Waller-Bridge citing the old ‘creative differences’ as her reason for exiting.

The writing process is ongoing and the reboot is tentatively still penciled for a premiere next year, so the search for half of Mr. & Mrs. Smith‘s leading duo will need to get underway sharpish.