Amber Heard Breaks The Silence On Aquaman 2, Slams Online Petitions

Fans have been petitioning for a long time to see Amber Heard replaced with someone else in James Wan’s upcoming Aquaman 2. But now that Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against The Sun and also his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, they’re more adamant than ever that Warner Bros. remove his ex-wife from the film.

Of course, to date, all we’ve heard about the company’s plans for the actress has been nothing more than disperse hearsay. That hasn’t stopped folks online, though, as the petition to have her fired from the hugely anticipated sequel has almost reached a million signatures. But as is often the case, it seems the plea will fall on deaf ears, as Heard has now broken the silence on the situation and confirmed that she’ll definitely be back for Aquaman 2.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here’s what the actress had to share:

“I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back,” Heard tells EW. “I’m so excited to film that.”

She also addressed the aforementioned petition, saying that is has “no basis in reality” and that she’s excited to get started working on the sequel in 2021.

“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” she added. “Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

Obviously, even if there were discussions taking place to have Heard removed from the film, it’s not like the actress would divulge that. But we’ll take her at her word here until the studio says otherwise.

That doesn’t mean that they still won’t reduce her role in the movie or possibly get rid of the actress after Aquaman 2, as both of those options have been rumored to be in play. For the time being, though, it seems Amber Heard will indeed return for James Wan’s sequel. No matter how large that petition ends up growing.

