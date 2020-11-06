Amber Heard Reportedly Likely To Have A Reduced Role In Aquaman 2

After the defamation lawsuit launched by Johnny Depp against The Sun magazine ended in his former wife’s favor, Warner Bros. announced that they’re moving ahead with Fantastic Beasts 3 without the actor. Now, amid these controversial developments, some are reporting that they may reduce Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 as well.

It came as an absolute shock that despite all the evidence mounting up against the London Fields star, the UK court ruled in her favor. Depp will now have to go through even more blacklisting than he did back in 2016 after their separation and the messy court feud has obviously left a stain on both parties’ careers in Hollywood.

WB recently announced that they’re recasting Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film series, leading to a lot of rageful comments about the company and its policies across social media platforms. It seems, though, that they’re also taking some action with Heard. As you know, the actress will reprise her part as Mera in Aquaman 2, but according to insider Grace Randolph, the creator of the Beyond The Trailer channel on YouTube, the studio is thinking of ways to reduce her role and its subsequent impact on the story.

#JohnnyDepp FIRED #FantasticBeasts3 FULL BREAKDOWN

+ #AmberHeard will likely have role reduced #Aquaman2 ADDITIONAL INFO JUST IN FROM MY SOURCES:

AT&T approves, Depp had filmed several scenes which must be re-shot, offer is already out to new actorhttps://t.co/U90WSfsN7x — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 6, 2020

In fairness, this isn’t all that surprising to hear. Such controversial elements are always a worry with these big blockbuster projects as they can dissuade the film’s target group or, at the very least, give more inclination to bad press.

Even if that weren’t the case, the state of the couple’s legal battle has inevitably turned legions of Depp’s fans against Amber Heard and frankly, any project that she’s attached to. In that sense, then, this is probably a wise decision for WB to make in regards to the Aquaman sequel.