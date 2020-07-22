Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Threw Bottles At Her Like Grenades

Amber Heard has detailed the explosive fight she had with her former husband Johnny Depp when they were in Australia in March 2015, alleging that he threw bottles at her “like grenades.”

As the Aquaman star entered the witness stand for the third day in a row to give evidence in Depp’s libel suit against The Sun, she discussed the incident in Australia which the actress had formerly compared to a “three-day hostage situation.” Heard accused her ex-spouse of repeatedly assaulting her, fuelled by drinking and drug abuse, during their trip.

Eleanor Laws QC, representing the Pirates of the Caribbean star in the trial, put it to Heard that she “worked” herself “into a rage” and threw a bottle at her then-husband. In response, the actress maintained that while she got angry “at times,” it was never to the extent that she would throw things at him offensively.

As she claims, the two were in an argument about Depp drinking again and when Heard confronted him, he offered her the bottle.

“He said, ‘Oh yeah, you want it? Here, take it.’ And at that point drinking had already been… he had already given it up for a while and it was on the list of ‘if this happens, I leave’ sort of thing. It was no-fly. And he gestured to offer it to me and I reached to take it and he pulled it back,” Heard revealed.

Aquaman 2 Fan Art Has Emilia Clarke Replace Amber Heard As Mera 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The actress then claimed that Depp was teasing her and continued to pull it away. Reaching for it a second time, Heard smashed the bottle on the floor between the two of them, adding: “I regret I did that.” Depp then allegedly started throwing all the bottles in reach – around 30 in total.

“He started picking them up one by one and throwing them like grenades,” She continued. “One after the other after the other, in my direction, and I felt glass breaking behind me, I retreated more into the bar and he didn’t stop. I was too scared to look behind me. He threw all the bottles that were in reach, all except for one which was a celebratory magnum-sized bottle of wine.”

Amber Heard also denied stubbing out a cigarette in Depp’s face, claiming that the actor did it to himself. When Laws asked if her former husband cut off his finger on his own, too, the actress confirmed and alleged that he continued to attack her after doing so.

This is certainly an interesting development in the case, one that Depp decided to launch when The Sun called him a “wife-beater” in a 2018 article. As of now, though, it’s unclear what the final verdict will be, so we’ll have to wait and see how things unfold through the next couple of weeks.